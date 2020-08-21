GCSE results day: Lucas Chow picks up North Bridge House Hampstead’s best ever grades
PUBLISHED: 12:38 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 21 August 2020
Archant
A star student from North Bridge House Hampstead bagged the school’s best ever grades on GCSE results day.
Lucas Chow achieved nine grade 9s and an 8, in addition to the A* he had already picked up in French.
Having secured the top grade 9 across English, maths, further maths, music, computer science, 3D Design and the sciences, Lucas cemented his place as the school’s highest ever achiever.
He will now study maths, further maths, physics and French at A level.
Overall, 68 per cent of students at NBH Hampstead achieved a grade 7 - equivalent to an A - or above. Meanwhile, 27 pc picked up a 9, compared to 6.3pc nationally.
Brendan Pavey, NBH’s senior schools executive headteacher, said: “These are an outstanding set of results for our students and they should be incredibly proud of their achievements.”
NBH’s head of school Chris Jones praised students’ “resilience” and “adaptability”.
