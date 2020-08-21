GCSE results day: Lucas Chow picks up North Bridge House Hampstead’s best ever grades

NBH Hampstead's star student Lucas Chow celebrating his grades, in Covid style, with Chris Jones, the head of school. Picture: NBH Hampstead Archant

A star student from North Bridge House Hampstead bagged the school’s best ever grades on GCSE results day.

Head girl Soha picking up her results with NBH's executive headteacher Brendan Pavey. Picture: NBH Hampstead Head girl Soha picking up her results with NBH's executive headteacher Brendan Pavey. Picture: NBH Hampstead

Lucas Chow achieved nine grade 9s and an 8, in addition to the A* he had already picked up in French.

Having secured the top grade 9 across English, maths, further maths, music, computer science, 3D Design and the sciences, Lucas cemented his place as the school’s highest ever achiever.

He will now study maths, further maths, physics and French at A level.

Edward Wright opening his grades with the executive headteacher, Brendan Pavey. Picture: NBH Hampstead Edward Wright opening his grades with the executive headteacher, Brendan Pavey. Picture: NBH Hampstead

Overall, 68 per cent of students at NBH Hampstead achieved a grade 7 - equivalent to an A - or above. Meanwhile, 27 pc picked up a 9, compared to 6.3pc nationally.

Brendan Pavey, NBH’s senior schools executive headteacher, said: “These are an outstanding set of results for our students and they should be incredibly proud of their achievements.”

NBH’s head of school Chris Jones praised students’ “resilience” and “adaptability”.