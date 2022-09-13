Gavin Scott is swimming the English Channel to raise funds for Ocean Clean UP - Credit: ©Andreea Avram 2020

A Swiss Cottage life coach is swimming the "raging seas" of the English Channel to raise awareness about plastic pollution in our oceans.

Gavin Scott, 43, is setting off from Dover on Saturday (September 17) and will swim 34 km to France in water likely to be lower than 14 degrees Celsius.

Gavin, who has lived in St John's Wood and Maida Vale for 20 years, and now lives in Fairfax Road, off Finchley Road, said: "Swimming the Channel is no easy feat.

"It is 34km of some of the toughest, deadliest water a man can swim.

"To be honest my body has crumbled so many times in training that it's ready to give in."

Gavin Scott has a "dream to make an impact so great it will change the world forever" which includes cleaning the ocean of harmful plastics - Credit: ©Andreea Avram 2020

Gavin will be swimming for about 12 to 20 hours to raise funds for Ocean Cleanup - a non-profit organization which develops and scales technologies to rid the oceans of plastic.

He said: "Toxicity is in all ecosystems. Each human has approximately two tablespoons of microplastic within them, so it's a very alarming situation.

"Ocean Cleanup removes all plastic from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a place in the Pacific where all the swells and currents in the world swirl this waste."

Gavin Scott has a podcast Stay Outstanding, some techniques he using to swim the English Channel - Credit: ©Andreea Avram 2020

Gavin, who suffered from obesity and depression after being made bankrupt, is using mindfulness techniques to get himself through what he has dubbed an "extraordinary feat".

He has a podcast called 'Stay Outstanding', which he says is "the way I could best educate without coming across as the 'Plastic Police'".

He is also making a documentary with the hope of getting sponsorship.

Gavin said: "As with any challenge it is not how the onlooker perceives it, but how the mindset is willing to tackle, challenge, shift, adapt and mould into the mindset of I can, and I will.

"I have dreamed to make an impact so great it will change the world forever. Now I am creating the mindset of that individual."

He asks everybody to donate as little as £1 but then to share the link with 10 people they know, to "raise the vast funds needed to clear the ocean".

Visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/stayoutstanding.