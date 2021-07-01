Gap stores in north London to close as retailer goes online-only

Published: 8:49 AM July 1, 2021 Updated: 10:10 AM July 1, 2021

Gap Kids in Hampstead High Street is among the stores that will close by the end of September. - Credit: Google

Fashion retailer Gap is set to close its north London stores as the US chain moves its business online-only.

Gap has announced a phased closure of its 81 stores across the UK and Ireland from late August to the end of September.

The brand’s store locations include Parkway Plaza in Camden Town, a Gap Kids in Hampstead High Street, the Angel Central Shopping Centre in Islington and a Gap Outlet in Wembley Park.

In a statement, Gap said: “In the United Kingdom and Europe, we are going to maintain our Gap online business.

“The e-commerce business continues to grow and we want to meet our customers where they are shopping.

“We’re becoming a digital first business and we’re looking for a partner to help drive our online business.”

Gap blamed “market dynamics” in the UK and Ireland as the reason for the proposal to close all its company-operated stores.

“We are thoughtfully moving through the consultation process with our European team, and we will provide support and transition assistance for our colleagues as we look to wind down stores,” the statement said.

Gap has served customers in the United Kingdom since 1987.