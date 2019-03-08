Hampstead Summer Festival: Heath Street abuzz with life for Hampstead's annual fair

The crowd looks on as performers entertain visitors. Picture: Shanei Stephenson-Harris Archant

Heath Street was alive with the hustle and bustle of Hampstead Summer Festival's Big Fair on Sunday.

Visitors eye up the offerings from the Greek food stall. Picture: Shanei Stephenson-Harris Visitors eye up the offerings from the Greek food stall. Picture: Shanei Stephenson-Harris

Crowds stretched all the way up the hill towards Whitestone Pond, as community groups including Keats Library, the Heath and Hampstead Society and Burgh House had stalls alongside businesses and eateries from Hampstead and further afield for visitors to see.

Children were also able to enjoy donkey rides, and the warm weather meant ice cream sellers were in high demand.

Music was provided on two stages, with one sponsored by the NW3 Jazz Club in New End.

Manager of Hampstead BID, who sponsors the festival, Marcos Gold said: "It was an absolute pleasure to be part of this year's Hampstead Summer Festival. The Hampstead Village BID has been a strong supporter of this event and all the joy it brings to our local community. The Summer Festival is a great opportunity for new visitors to explore and check out all that our businesses have to offer in Hampstead.

Dancers perform on the main stage at the top of Heath Street. Picture: Shanei Stephenson-Harris Dancers perform on the main stage at the top of Heath Street. Picture: Shanei Stephenson-Harris

"My greatest pleasure was tasting, exploring, and checking out all the amazing stall holders on Heath Street, and it was fantastic to check out all the great talent at the big music stage!"

Artwork on display at the festival in Heath Street on Sunday. Picture: Shanei Stephenson-Harris Artwork on display at the festival in Heath Street on Sunday. Picture: Shanei Stephenson-Harris

The festival had two musical stages on the incline up Heath Street. Picture: Shanei Stephenson-Harris The festival had two musical stages on the incline up Heath Street. Picture: Shanei Stephenson-Harris

An organiser from the Hampstead Summer Festival helps children with their artwork. Picture: Shanei Stephenson-Harris An organiser from the Hampstead Summer Festival helps children with their artwork. Picture: Shanei Stephenson-Harris

Hampstead Summer Festival stall. Picture: Shanei Stephenson-Harris Hampstead Summer Festival stall. Picture: Shanei Stephenson-Harris

The Gaucho restaurant's stall at the festival. Picture: Shanei Stephenson-Harris The Gaucho restaurant's stall at the festival. Picture: Shanei Stephenson-Harris