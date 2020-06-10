Volunteer organisation feeding NHS workers in north London appeals for help to expand

Furloughed Foodies has already delivered more than 12,000 meals to hospitals, homeless shelters and foodbanks. Picture: Submitted by Furloughed Foodies

A volunteer-led organisation has raised more than £25,000 to dish up meals for NHS workers at Homerton, Northwick Park and the Royal London hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Furloughed Foodies has already delivered more than 12,000 meals to hospitals, homeless shelters and foodbanks. Picture: Submitted by Furloughed Foodies

However, Furloughed Foodies has now increased its fundraising goal to £75,000 to expand its operations and enable the service to continue.

These new funds will enable 400 volunteers to cook and deliver at least 50,000 meals to hospitals, food banks and homeless shelters over the next three months.

Manned by furloughed or laid-off workers, Furloughed Foodies has already delivered more than 12,000 meals since it launched on March 30.

The meals require little or no preparation, cost a maximum of £1.50 including packaging and delivery, and are handed over to a prearranged contact to ensure safety and reduce waste.



Floris Ten Nijenhuis, Furloughed Foodies’ co-founder, said: “The Furloughed Foodies team started with me, Chloe [Hall], a handful of volunteers and little to no funds, yet in just six weeks we have been able to raise £25,000 and gain over 400 volunteers”

“The feedback we’ve received so far has been incredible, yet as demand shifts, we must too.

“I can only imagine how beneficial our services could be to other sectors and vulnerable groups that have been drastically affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.”



Furloughed Foodies has put together a range of tailorable corporate sponsorship packages for businesses which would like to help the organisation.

These range in price from £1,500 for the Bronze Package (1,000 meals) to 15,000 for the Platinum Package (10,000 meals).

The Cobham branch of the National Farmers’ Union Mutual, The Skinners’ Company and the Worshipful Company of Cooks are among businesses which have already bought a sponsorship.

Co-founder Chloe said: “While individual donations are fantastic, for us to continue to support London’s most in need, larger donations are going to be vital.



“By calling on business we hope that they will understand the reasons behind our cause, see the passion and drive we have to do all we can and want to support and keep Furloughed Foodies operating.”

Find out more at www.furloughedfoodieslondon.co.uk