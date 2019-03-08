Search

John Henderson: Memorial service for popular West Hampstead bookseller to take place on Saturday

PUBLISHED: 15:57 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 21 June 2019

John Henderson Picture:@harryfconway

John Henderson Picture:@harryfconway

The memorial service for much-loved West Hampstead bookseller John Henderson will take place tomorrow afternoon.

Rosie Henderson (18) stands by the memorial shrine to her father at the place where he had his bookstall on West End Lane NW6. 20.05.19.Rosie Henderson (18) stands by the memorial shrine to her father at the place where he had his bookstall on West End Lane NW6. 20.05.19.

The event for the 49-year-old, who died on the Black Path in West Hampstead last month, will take place at the Emmanuel Church in Lyncroft Gardens, at 4pm on Saturday.

A celebration of his life will be held in the Alliance pub afterwards.

John was a popular fixture in West Hampstead, and memorably ran a book-stall near West Hampstead Thameslink Station. He was often joined by his three-legged Staffordshire Bull Terrier Sugar, who died last year.

A fundraising campaign in the weeks after his death has raised £6000 for charity, Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.

In May, the Ham&High reported that his daughter, 18-year-old Rosie, spoke to her Dad for the first time in ten years the week before he died. They were due to meet again in person, but John's death tragically prevented them from doing so.

Natasha Back, a friend of John's said: "His family invite the community to share in remembering John and welcome them to the Alliance afterwards. There will be a private cremation for family only."

