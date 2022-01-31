Two stars of the stage and screen attended a sold-out event to raise funds for the return of a Roman kiln to Highgate.

Claire Skinner and Hugh Dennis, patrons of the Friends of Highgate Roman Kiln (FOHRK), acted out a "plausible" brief glimpse of life in Highgate Wood in AD 156 in A Potters' Life at Lauderdale House on Saturday (January 29).

Rebecca Harrison team leader of the City of London's team at Highgate Wood with Catherine West MP - Credit: David Winskill

Also at the event were FOHRK chair Catherine West MP and Stefania Horn, new Superintendent of Hampstead Heath.

Some 50 years ago archaeologists found the preserved Kiln, which was lifted and conserved for exhibition.

However it remains in Bruce Castle Museum in Tottenham. More than £18,000 of a £25,000 target has been raised to return the Kiln to Highgate Wood.

Clay model of the Roman Kiln found in Highgate Wood - Credit: David Winskill

Historian Harvey Sheldon said: "The kiln should be the centrepiece of an educational exhibition, which would not only return the kiln to its home in the wood but also be the focal point for an educational project that would cover so many different topics."