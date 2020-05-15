Search

Hampstead couple cycle ‘London to Sicily’ to thank ‘life-saving’ hospital after partner lost most of her intenstines

PUBLISHED: 12:40 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 15 May 2020

Bethia and James are each cycling 20 miles every day as part of the monster ride. Picture: Bethia Manson

Bethia and James are each cycling 20 miles every day as part of the monster ride. Picture: Bethia Manson

Archant

An inspired couple are cycling ‘from London to Sicily’ out of their Hampstead home to fundraise and say thank you to a northwest London hospital.

Bethia Manson and James Gratton, both 27, started the 1,685-mile journey on May 4 using James’ bike equipped with a turbo trainer, which provides real-life resistance for the gruelling 42-day challenge.

After losing most of her intenstines in 2014, Bethia was diagnosed with short bowel syndrome and is using the mammoth ride to thank St Mark’s Hospital, Harrow for her treatment – including her original “life-saving” care, a recent procedure during lockdown and continued medical nutrition.

Bethia told the Ham&High: “I felt really strongly that I wanted to raise money for St Mark’s, especially in the current climate where charities are suffering.

You may also want to watch:

“I thought it would be a good time to do something to help a little bit.

“James is very grateful to St Mark’s for what they do for me, because it allows us to live the life that we want to.

“So it’s great being able to do this together.”

James and Bethia are each taking turns on the bike to ride 20 miles every day and they hope to finish by mid-June.

To donate to the fundraiser for St Mark’s Hospital Foundation click here.

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

Camden cocaine dealers convicted after police find them with £1.4m worth of drugs and £200k cash

Cocaine dealers Egli Hazizolli (left) and Mikeljan Baca (right). Picture: Met Police

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor showcases her interior styling in Grand Designs Camden house

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor Grand Designs house

Fascinating history of unique village within a village

Baroness Burdett-Coutts set up the quiet enclave using striking gothic architecture

Tottenham star Dele Alli robbed at knifepoint at home

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the Premier League match against Watford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

