Dessert and drinks delivery service forfeits lease in Heath Street after withdrawn licensing application

An empty shop at 91 Heath Street is set to become a frozen yoghurt delivery business. Picture: Harry Taylor Harry Taylor

The company which had hoped to start a desserts and drinks delivery service from Heath Street has forfeited its lease.

Conjure Group Ltd had sought a licence to sell alcohol along with ice cream, juices, frozen yoghurt and cocktails from the empty unit at 91a and 91b Heath Street.

But the licence application was withdrawn after a number of Hampstead locals raised concerns.

The products would have been delivered from the premises by moped riders or cyclists.

Sharing correspondence sent to Camden Council with this newspaper, Conjure Group Ltd confirmed it has given up the lease and thanked town hall officers for the time spent considering the application.

In the letter to Camden, Conjure Group Limited thanked those who had commented on the application – and said it was “only here to ensure we can trade successfully with the support of the local community”.