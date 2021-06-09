MP and mayor join Alexandra Palace station group's anniversary event

Gallery

Published: 4:49 PM June 9, 2021

From left to right: Friends of Ally Pally Station founder Michael Solomon Williams; Haringey mayor Cllr Adam Jogee and mayoress Alison Lawther; and Catherine West MP - Credit: Maja Śliwińska

A local MP and mayor joined a community group on Sunday to celebrate its fifth anniversary supporting Alexandra Palace Station.

The special event of the Friends of Ally Pally Station on June 6 saw local artist Edward Quigley unveil a mural in the foyer, and the opening of a new community shed in the Bedford Rose Garden.

Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West and the mayor of Haringey Cllr Adam Jogee attended the celebration, which saw local musicians play to residents and station volunteers.

Michael Solomon Williams, founder of the Friends of Ally Pally Station, said: “It has been a hugely inspiring five years at the station, which has brought hundreds of people together for our many community projects, and transformed the experience of thousands of station users. I’m delighted that we celebrated this milestone with three projects which will really lift everything to the next level.”

The Friends of Ally Pally Station is a rail user group that was set up in 2016 to create a community garden and to improve the environment of the station.

Residents and volunteers at the event - Credit: Gudrun Parasie

Elizabeth Pivcevic, Adrian Gilson and Gudrun Parasie - Credit: Friends of Ally Pally Station

What a day! 🥳🎉 Utterly joyful! So many people to thank for making our 5th Birthday such a special occasion. 🥇Firstly, huge thanks to the Mayor of Haringey @AJogee for speaking so wonderfully and for opening the BRG Shed! #allypallystation #BRG #haringey #shed #thatswhatheshed pic.twitter.com/TqMWfk8Mys — Friends AllyPallyStn (@AllyPallySt) June 7, 2021

Local musicians playing at the community bash - Credit: Gudrun Parasie

Artist Edward Quigley - Credit: Maja Śliwińska