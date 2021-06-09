Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
MP and mayor join Alexandra Palace station group's anniversary event

Michael Boniface

Published: 4:49 PM June 9, 2021   
Friends of Ally Pally Station fifth anniversary

From left to right: Friends of Ally Pally Station founder Michael Solomon Williams; Haringey mayor Cllr Adam Jogee and mayoress Alison Lawther; and Catherine West MP - Credit: Maja Śliwińska

A local MP and mayor joined a community group on Sunday to celebrate its fifth anniversary supporting Alexandra Palace Station.

The special event of the Friends of Ally Pally Station on June 6 saw local artist Edward Quigley unveil a mural in the foyer, and the opening of a new community shed in the Bedford Rose Garden.

Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West and the mayor of Haringey Cllr Adam Jogee attended the celebration, which saw local musicians play to residents and station volunteers.

Michael Solomon Williams, founder of the Friends of Ally Pally Station, said: “It has been a hugely inspiring five years at the station, which has brought hundreds of people together for our many community projects, and transformed the experience of thousands of station users. I’m delighted that we celebrated this milestone with three projects which will really lift everything to the next level.” 

The Friends of Ally Pally Station is a rail user group that was set up in 2016 to create a community garden and to improve the environment of the station.  

Resident and volunteers at the event

Residents and volunteers at the event - Credit: Gudrun Parasie

Elizabeth Pivcevic, Adrian Gilson & Gudrun Parasie

Elizabeth Pivcevic, Adrian Gilson and Gudrun Parasie - Credit: Friends of Ally Pally Station

Local musicians playing at the community bash

Local musicians playing at the community bash - Credit: Gudrun Parasie

Artist Edward Quigley

Artist Edward Quigley - Credit: Maja Śliwińska

Alexandra Palace
Haringey News

