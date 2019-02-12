Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hampstead High Street’s Café Rouge to close within weeks

PUBLISHED: 13:37 19 February 2019

Café Rouge in Hampstead High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Café Rouge in Hampstead High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Hampstead’s Café Rouge is set to close later this month, after decades in the High Street.

The French-themed chain restaurant will shut its doors with the landlord looking to redevelop the property.

Planning permission granted in 2018 involves knocking down the existing ground floor extension, and replacing it with a part single-storey and part two-storey extension.

The first floor, which is currently for private functions at the eatery, will be converted into residential use.

The applicants dropped their initial bid to change the usage of the front section of the property into residential, meaning the restaurant wouldn’t be replaced.

Café Rouge’s parent company, Casual Dining Group, said it was “confident” no jobs will be lost.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm the closure of our Hampstead site, following the landlord’s decision to take back the property for redevelopment when our lease came to an end. We are very committed to the local community and remain interested in new sites in the area that would make an excellent home for one of our restaurants.

“Although the consultation process with our teams is ongoing we have already redeployed the majority of our team to our other local restaurant brands and we are confident that the remaining members will be offered alternative opportunities ahead of the closure.”

Most Read

Highgate’s ‘gang of four’ member Bill Rodgers backs seven MPs quitting Labour to form The Independent Group

Lord Bill Rodgers at Lifeline's talk at Burgh House in 2013. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Eleven arrested as man dies in Euston hotel lobby after being stabbed

Euston Street. Picture: Google Maps

Village’s ‘safety fears’ amid rise in antisocial behaviour and graffiti

Graffiti around Belsize Village

Four jailed for murdering Kentish Town teenager Lewis Blackman in Kensington

Lewis Blackman. Picture: Met Police

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that attracted dozens of investors from north London

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Ofori beats Ellison to maintain unbeaten record

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

Hendon keep run going with comfortable win over Bank

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

Hampstead High Street’s Café Rouge to close within weeks

Café Rouge in Hampstead High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Eleven arrested as man dies in Euston hotel lobby after being stabbed

Euston Street. Picture: Google Maps

City slickers prove too strong for Spurs Ladies in FA Cup

Ashleigh Neville, of Tottenham Hotspur Ladies, tries to tackle Manchester City Women ace Nikita Parris (pic: Wu's Photography).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists