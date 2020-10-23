Free School Meals: Camden commit to feeding children in need after MPs vote against food parcels

Georgia Gould's Camden Council assured Marcus Rashford it would step in to offer Free School Meals over school holidays.

After the government this week voted against continuing to provide free school meals to schoolchildren over the October half-term holiday, Camden Council became one of many around the country to confirm it would step in.

On Friday morning the town hall said it would support every child who needs it in the borough.

Councils, voluntary sector organisations and businesses around the country have, in response to a campaign led by Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford, promised to make sure children who would otherwise rely on free school meals during term-time are fed.

Camden Council tweeted: “We will make sure that no child goes hungry in Camden this half term - every child who needs our support will get it.”

Details of the provision are awaited.

On October 21, MPs rejected a Labour motion to fund free school meals outside of term time this year by 322 votes to 261.

Home Office minister Kit Malthouse insisted the government was helping low-income families through the welfare system.

Before the vote, Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq – who is also shadow children’s minister – had written to fellow MPs pleading with them to vote to extend free school meal provision.

She said: ““Families across the country are worrying about how to make ends meet, but the Prime Minister is ruling out giving over a million children food support over the holidays.”

Raymond Simonson, chief exec at the JW3 Jewish community centre in Finchley Road tweeted in response to the ongoing campaign: “We will not stop doing everything within our (limited in our case) power to try and help alleviate the catastrophic impact of food poverty [on] families and vulnerable people living near JW3 and around Camden.”

Haringey, Barnet and Westminster councils have all been approached by this newspaper and asked whether they will be committing to the same level of support.

This page will be updated.