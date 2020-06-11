Search

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Gabriella turns 6 while her mum remains in limbo and Iran’s ‘games’ continue

PUBLISHED: 17:24 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:51 11 June 2020

Gabriella Ratcliffe blowing bubbles, while her mum Nazanin remains in Iran under house arrest. Picture: Free Nazanin

Gabriella Ratcliffe blowing bubbles, while her mum Nazanin remains in Iran under house arrest. Picture: Free Nazanin

As Gabriella Ratcliffe turned six on Thursday, her mum Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe remained in limbo in Iran.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released on a temporary furlough amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Free NazaninNazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released on a temporary furlough amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Free Nazanin

Last Saturday Nazanin yet again was made for wait for news on her application for clemency, and she is still confined to her parents’ Tehran home with an ankle tag.

Gabriella, who was stranded in Iran aged not yet two when Nazanin was arrested in 2016, was brought back to England to be with her father Richard last autumn.

She has not celebrated a birthday with both parents present since Iran detained Nazanin on trumped up spying charges.

Local MP Tulip Siddiq (Lab, Hampstead and Kilburn) said on Twitter: “Yet another birthday Gabriella spends without her mother – it’s hard to believe she is 6 years old today. When Richard Ratcliffe and I started the fight to get her mum home she was just a toddler. For her sake, we must keep battling to #FreeNazanin.”

And former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt added that “each extra birthday Nazanin and Gabriella spend apart is quietly devastating to a family that just wants to be normal”.

On June 6, Richard Ratcliffe reported: “Again no news on Nazanin’s clemency decision. Again she was asked by the Prosecutors Office to call back for a decision next week.

He then suggested the “games of governments” and “manipulations” could not continue “without broken toys”. Nazanin is now again set to call for a further update on Saturday.

Become a supporter

Slew of graffiti the ‘worst’ in West Hampstead ‘for a decade’

Graffiti daubed in West Hampstead. Picture: Ian Cohen

Man who admitted attempted robbery of Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in Hampstead has sentence reduced on appeal

Metropolitan Police undated handout photo of Ashley Smith, the armed attacker who attempted to rob two Arsenal footballers of luxury watches worth £200,000, who has had his sentence cut on appeal. Picture: PA/Met Police

Haringey children’s chief sacked over handling of damning High Court case – but she defends actions as ‘putting children first’

Cllr Zena Brabazon (far right) as part of Cllr Joe Ejiofor's initial, now much-changed, cabinet. Picture: Haringey Council

‘This is for them’: Political supremo super-mum takes Covid-19 captaincy in her stride

Livia Paggi, of Swiss Cottage, with her three-year-old daughter Alma at Hampstead Community Centre. Picture: Livia Paggi

Black Lives Matter: More than 300 attend Highgate protest while MP attends ‘powerful’ Crouch End demo

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate's Pond Square. Picture: Isla Kammerling

Drive 24