Free Nazanin: Foreign Office claims 'no legal obligations' in cases like Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's

Published: 3:47 PM December 29, 2020

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe when she was allowed to leave prison on furlough in Spring 2020. - Credit: Free Nazanin

Lawyers for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe have been told by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) that the British government "is not a statutory safeguarding body, nor does it have a legal duty of care to British nationals overseas".

Senior MPs, including former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, have criticised the FCDO's assertion.

Nazanin's UK lawyers asked the FCDO to outline "how you define your obligations to protect Nazanin".

The response received - from Sarah Broughton, the FCDO's head of consular services - said there was no legal right to protection and that all cases, including Nazanin's, were treated on a discretionary, case-by-case basis.

She added: "We can assure you that Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s welfare and safe return to the UK remains a priority for the FCDO and we continue to provide her and her family with our utmost assistance, at all times acting in ways that we believe are in her best interests."

She said the FCDO was committed to securing Nazanin's "unconditional release".

The FCDO reiterated it does not consider Nazanin's detention as "hostage-taking".

Last week Richard welcomed a strongly-worded report from the Foreign Affairs Committee of MPs which demanded the UK government start describing Nazanin and others like her hostages. She has been told in private that her imprisonment is connected to the UK's failure to pay a £400m debt it owes Iran.

Richard and Gabriella Ratcliffe put a decoration on the Free Nazanin Christmas Tree outside Budgens in Belsize Village. - Credit: Polly Hancock

The family's legal team responded with a further letter just before Christmas, asking the FCDO whether it considered it the UK's responsibility or Nazanin's family's to bring her home, and asking again whether it considered it did not have any legal responsibility to protect her from torture.

Nazanin turned 42 on Boxing Day and remains under house arrest in Tehran. She was first arrested in Tehran in 2016, and eventually convicted of spying. She has always denied this, but a second legal case is hanging over her.

Writing in the Times, Jeremy Hunt said: "We must show the world that if you imprison a British citizen on trumped-up charges you will pay a very heavy price because Britain is a major player on the world stage and intends to remain one."

The FCDO has yet to respond to the second letter. It has been contacted for comment.