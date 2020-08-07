Search

Stones for Nazanin: Painted stones from Amnesty group show support for trapped West Hampstead mum

PUBLISHED: 15:17 07 August 2020

Elspeth Baillie delivers stones painted for Nazanin all the way from Stratford-upon-Avon. Picture: Linda Grove

Elspeth Baillie delivers stones painted for Nazanin all the way from Stratford-upon-Avon. Picture: Linda Grove

Archant

Though Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe remains under strict supervision in Iran, unable to return home to West Hampstead, support for her and her family continues across the country.

The new stones in Nazanin's Garden at the Royal Free. Picture: Linda GroveThe new stones in Nazanin's Garden at the Royal Free. Picture: Linda Grove

The latest example of this saw an Amnesty Group from Stratford-upon-Avon deliver a box full of painted stones in Nazanin’s honour to Hampstead.

You may also want to watch:

Elspeth Baillie, from the group, said it had “wanted to make a tangible demonstration of their continuing support during this temporary release”.

She added: “We hope too that Gabrielle, now six years of age, will be able to see the the stones and know that Nazanin is very much in their thoughts.”

The stones, most painted in the pale blue that has become the Free Nazanin campaign’s signature, were to be placed in Nazanin’s Garden, in the grounds of the Royal Free Hospital in Pond Street.

It is well over four years since Nazanin was first arrested while on holiday in Iran with daughter Gabriella.

