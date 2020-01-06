After killing of Iranian general, Richard Ratcliffe demands PM meeting again over Nazanin's 'desperate situation' in Iran

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge, London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

With tensions rising in Iran after the killing of Qassem Soleimani last week, Richard Ratcliffe has reiterated his request to meet with the Prime Minister about the "desperate situation" of wife Nazanin and other Brits imprisoned there.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in prison since 2016. Picture: Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in prison since 2016. Picture: Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Richard told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the family was "really worried" for Nazanin following the American decision to kill Qasem Soleimani, a major Iranian general, last week.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "Part of our campaigning has always been to call on Iran to uphold international law and to respect UN rulings in Nazanin's case and that gets a bit harder when international law is played fast and loose with by other parties.

"We have always been a chess piece in this game and this chess game has just changed radically.

"This is not a case where you can stand on the sidelines and just wait quietly. I think there needs to be a real clear clarity of priorities and I think we are asking to meet with Boris Johnson, with us and the other families (of British Iranian prisoners), as soon as possible to give that reassurance."