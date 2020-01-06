Search

Advanced search

After killing of Iranian general, Richard Ratcliffe demands PM meeting again over Nazanin's 'desperate situation' in Iran

PUBLISHED: 11:42 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 06 January 2020

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge, London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge, London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

With tensions rising in Iran after the killing of Qassem Soleimani last week, Richard Ratcliffe has reiterated his request to meet with the Prime Minister about the "desperate situation" of wife Nazanin and other Brits imprisoned there.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in prison since 2016. Picture: Family of Nazanin Zaghari-RatcliffeNazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in prison since 2016. Picture: Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Richard told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the family was "really worried" for Nazanin following the American decision to kill Qasem Soleimani, a major Iranian general, last week.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "Part of our campaigning has always been to call on Iran to uphold international law and to respect UN rulings in Nazanin's case and that gets a bit harder when international law is played fast and loose with by other parties.

"We have always been a chess piece in this game and this chess game has just changed radically.

"This is not a case where you can stand on the sidelines and just wait quietly. I think there needs to be a real clear clarity of priorities and I think we are asking to meet with Boris Johnson, with us and the other families (of British Iranian prisoners), as soon as possible to give that reassurance."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Diane Abbott’s son charged over alleged assaults at Royal Free and Homerton Hospitals

the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead and Homerton Hospital. Pictures: Ken Mears / Homerton Hospital

‘Fireball’ at Hornsey Moravian Church after Christmas tree goes up in smoke on Boxing Day

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Hornsey Moravian Church in Priory Road. Picture: LFB

Shoplifting hotspots in north London go unchecked as police screen out ‘low-value’ crimes

Businesses in Hampstead have called police more than 200 times about opportunist thieves in two years. Picture: Ken Mears

Rachel Weisz lends voice to father’s film about world’s first female rabbi

Rachel Weisz at the premiere for Agora at the Palais de Festival during the 62nd Cannes Film Festival, France.

Most Read

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Diane Abbott’s son charged over alleged assaults at Royal Free and Homerton Hospitals

the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead and Homerton Hospital. Pictures: Ken Mears / Homerton Hospital

‘Fireball’ at Hornsey Moravian Church after Christmas tree goes up in smoke on Boxing Day

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Hornsey Moravian Church in Priory Road. Picture: LFB

Shoplifting hotspots in north London go unchecked as police screen out ‘low-value’ crimes

Businesses in Hampstead have called police more than 200 times about opportunist thieves in two years. Picture: Ken Mears

Rachel Weisz lends voice to father’s film about world’s first female rabbi

Rachel Weisz at the premiere for Agora at the Palais de Festival during the 62nd Cannes Film Festival, France.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

After killing of Iranian general, Richard Ratcliffe demands PM meeting again over Nazanin’s ‘desperate situation’ in Iran

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge, London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Mourinho hoping for FA Cup replay favour

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (centre) embraces Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate (left) and assistant Robbie Keane after the FA Cup third round match at the Riverside Stadium

WSL: Arsenal 2 Birmingham City 0

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (left) celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

WSL: Tottenham 1 Manchester City 4

Tottenham Hotspur Womens Rianna Dean is congratulated on scoring

FA Cup: Middlesbrough 1 Tottenham 1

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal with Giovani Lo Celso during the FA Cup third round match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists