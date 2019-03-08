Search

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Couple's hunger strike continues into day 7 as politicians visit Richard

PUBLISHED: 15:28 21 June 2019

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson and Richard Ratcliffe. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson and Richard Ratcliffe. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Outside the Iranian embassy Richard Ratcliffe's hunger strike continues into a seventh day.

Linda Grove removes a placard after Sajid Javid was eliminated from the Tory leadership race outside the Iranian Embassy in London, where Richard Ratcliffe is on hunger strike. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA WireLinda Grove removes a placard after Sajid Javid was eliminated from the Tory leadership race outside the Iranian Embassy in London, where Richard Ratcliffe is on hunger strike. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

With the aim of forcing the release of wife Nazanin - who is also on hunger strike inside Iran's Evin prison - the strike has seen support from a number of MPs including deputy leader of the Labour Party Tom Watson.

The metal barriers erected by the Iranians to mask the embassy's entrance have now been decorated with messages from supporters.

Mr Watson wrote on Twitter: "Today I met Richard Ratcliffe, husband of @freeNazanin, during his hunger strike at the Iranian Embassy.

"His family is trapped in a terrifying geo-political game.

Richard Ratcliffe with Tom Watson MP outside the Iranian Embassy. Picture: Linda GroveRichard Ratcliffe with Tom Watson MP outside the Iranian Embassy. Picture: Linda Grove

"I urge the Iranian govt, to assist the de-escalation of military tension, and release Nazanin as an act of humanity."

things develop here."

Meanwhile the Iranian Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baedinejad claimed Richard's protest had flouted the Vienna Convention which protects the right to conduct consular activities, and suggested suggested Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could apply for clemency, adding the Iranian authorities were ready to help.

He said: "There are certain provisions for clemency but there are certain requirements and if the requirements would be met, certainly there is a solution and we are ready to help."

When the suggestion was put to Richard outside the embassy, he said he was not keen to do anything that could throw his wife's innocence into question.

"We'll see," he said. "Candidly I'm not sure I want to give away the idea that she's innocent. But we'll see how things develop here."

Tomorrow (Sat) supporters are invited to visit Richard and the embassy where stones will be painted as a gesture of solidarity with Nazanin at midday.

Nazanin has now been kept away from her Fortune Green home for more than 1,000 days.

Gunshots reported in Camden Town as police close section of high street to investigate

Police have still cordoned off Camden High Street. Picture: Harry Taylor

Free Nazanin: Richard Ratcliffe slams Boris Johnson as he and Nazanin mark day 5 of hunger strike

Richard Ratcliffe outside of the Iranian Embassy at the end of day four of his and Nazanin's hunger strike. Picture: Sam Volpe

Camden MEP Luisa Porritt elected as Liberal Democrat's European Parliament deputy leader

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Polly Hancock

Caravans on Hampstead Heath: Convoy swiftly evicted from Vale of Health

The last caravan left on the Heath on Wednesday. Picture: Ron Vester

Protest over plans to build on Hampstead Heath's North Fairground site.

The proposed development of a temporary caravan site used for more than 100 years by fairground workers and which borders Hampstead Heath has been challenged by residents. Picture: GOOGLE

