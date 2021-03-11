Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Free Nazanin: PM raised 'unacceptable' case with Iranian president

Logo Icon

David Hughes, PA

Published: 1:02 PM March 11, 2021   
Richard Ratcliffe with his and Nazanin's daughter Gabriella outside the Iranian Embassy

Richard Ratcliffe with his and Nazanin's daughter Gabriella outside the Iranian Embassy - Credit: Polly Hancock

Boris Johnson used a call with the Iranian President to demand Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, the PM is said to have raised the West Hampstead mum's “completely unacceptable” case – and those of other British nationals detained in Iran – with President Hassan Rouhani.

Downing Street said the two leaders spoke on Wednesday afternoon and the Prime Minister demanded her immediate release.

A No 10 spokesman said: “He said that while the removal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s ankle monitor was welcome, her continued confinement remains completely unacceptable and she must be allowed to return to her family in the UK.”

Nazanin was released from house arrest and had her ankle tag removed at the weekend after a five-year prison term expired – but she still cannot leave the country and now faces another court hearing on Sunday in relation to a second case.

You may also want to watch:

She was detained in 2016 as Iranian authorities made widely refuted spying allegations, and finished the latter part of her sentence under house arrest due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Husband Richard Ratcliffe, accompanied by the couple’s six-year-old daughter Gabriella, attended a vigil outside the Iranian embassy in Knightsbridge on Monday.

Most Read

  1. 1 Brendan the Navigator: New pub coming to Highgate Hill
  2. 2 Hampstead Heath neighbours 'bereft' after Network Rail tree 'massacre'
  3. 3 Parent 'nervous' over possible closure of Royal Free nurseries
  1. 4 Parkland Walk: Tree works 'overkill' complain protesters
  2. 5 Highgate School: Haringey Council approve redevelopment guidelines
  3. 6 Arsenal manager Arteta calls on Arsenal to keep season alive with winning streak
  4. 7 House tour: Hampstead semi transformed into beautiful bespoke family home
  5. 8 Queen Mary's House: '150 homes' document due this summer
  6. 9 Leila Roy: 'A person of compassion, empathy, loyalty and civic solidarity'
  7. 10 House Tour: Iconic mid-century modern living in Primrose Hill

Speaking this week, Richard said it will be difficult for his wife to see her family in Iran again once she can return to the UK.

“That is part of the hardship, perhaps in the early period of realising that actually when they took her into prison, they took away Iran from her forever,” he said.

“I don’t think she’s going around seeing everyone thinking ‘this is the last time I’ll see you’, but for some people it will be.”

Amnesty International UK said the British ambassador in Tehran should visit Nazanin before her  expected court hearing on Sunday to show “maximum solidarity” with her.

Kate Allen, director at Amnesty International UK, said: “Nazanin has already been convicted once after a deeply unfair trial before a Revolutionary Court, so of course we’re extremely concerned about this hearing.”

She said the Iranian authorities “systematically violate fair trial rights” and it was of the “utmost importance” that UK officials are granted permission to attend any court hearings.

Downing Street has previously said that officials have been denied access to legal proceedings because Iran does not recognise dual nationality.

During the call with President Rouhani, Boris Johnson also raised Iran’s breaches of its nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The No 10 spokesman said Mr Johnson “stressed that while the UK remains committed to making the Iran nuclear deal a success, Iran must stop all its nuclear activity that breaches the terms of the JCPOA and come back into compliance”.

“He stressed the importance of Iran seizing the opportunity presented by the United States’ willingness to return to the deal if Iran comes back into compliance.

“The prime minister underlined the need for Iran to cease wider destabilising activity and be a positive force in the Gulf region.”

Free Nazanin
West Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nazanin, before her incarceration, with baby Gabriella

Free Nazanin

'In this government game of chess' – Nazanin freed but new court date set

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Darren Dixon, with the sawn-off shotgun and a knife recovered from his Kentish Town home

Crime

Jail for weapons supplier found with guns, grenades and zombie knives

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Tulip Siddiq says the Government 'needs a plan' to bring Nazanin home. 

Free Nazanin

'Nazanin needs her passport back on Sunday' – Tulip Siddiq MP

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
A 2018 fire at the Orwell building, in Camden's West Hampstead Square development.

London Fire Brigade | Special Report

First-time buyers fear ruin as 'dream' flats fail fire safety test

Charles Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus