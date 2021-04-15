Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Opinion

For Nazanin's sake, hostage-taking must be a nuclear deal issue

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 12:00 PM April 15, 2021   
Richard on the steps of the Iranian Embassy to demand Nazanin's return

Richard on the steps of the Iranian Embassy to demand Nazanin's return - Credit: Polly Hancock

"Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is still waiting..." 

Those words, followed by variations on "to be released", "to receive medical treatment", "to be reunited with her family" or simply "to be free" have graced the pages of the Ham&High for five years. 

She was arrested on April 3 2016. We first wrote about her on May 19. 

And while this newspaper will never shy away from shouting her name - or fighting for causes like hers - it is hugely frustrating to have to repeat ourselves like this, again and again. 

Nazanin, before her incarceration, with baby Gabriella

Nazanin, before her incarceration, with baby Gabriella - Credit: Ratcliffe family

Clearly, it's a far worse Groundhog Day for Richard and the rest of Nazanin's family.

You may also want to watch:

This is a campaign that should never have needed fighting. Stripped back to the fundamental issues - that Nazanin went to take her baby daughter to meet her parents, on holiday, was stopped from returning and thrown in jail on a farcical pretext - her situation is a nightmare writ large. 

Except of course, as Richard Ratcliffe, Amnesty International UK and countless others have always pointed out, this is not a situation where nothing could have been done. 

Richard is absolutely correct in pointing out that right now a political decision is being made to seek to bring Iran back to the table when it comes to the nuclear deal - without holding the country to account for its use of arbitrary detention as a diplomatic tool. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Nazanin may become 'bargaining chip' in Iran nuclear deal, warns husband
  2. 2 Optimism as Crouch End and Muswell Hill shops, bars and cafes reopen
  3. 3 Column: Major changes expected at Tottenham in the summer?
  1. 4 Arsenal boss Arteta faces injury crisis decisions
  2. 5 What's next? Covid-19 and the future of Hampstead Village
  3. 6 Mary Feilding Guild: Warning of severe health impact on elderly residents
  4. 7 Camden's Levertons to arrange the funeral of Prince Philip on April 17
  5. 8 Crackdown on 'blue badge' disability parking fraud in Haringey
  6. 9 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Wait for second verdict could last 'until Easter'
  7. 10 Hampstead, Highgate and Primrose Hill beer gardens reopening on April 12

By now, enough international organisations have called out Iran's actions - again following Richard Ratcliffe's lead - as state hostage-taking. 

In the UK, chair of the foreign affairs select committee Tom Tugendhat even added some adjectives, calling it "blatant and brazen hostage-taking". 

Undoubtedly that's what this is - and the UK authorities, along with their global counterparts, need to use every lever at their disposal to stop this happening to people like Nazanin. 

Because otherwise it'll keep happening to people like her and like Aras Amiri, Anoosheh Ashoori, Kylie Moore-Gilbert and many others.

Free Nazanin
West Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People enjoy the evening sunlight on Primrose Hill, north London. Picture date: Tuesday March 30, 20

Primrose Hill to close at night this weekend after antisocial behaviour

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Jennifer Solomon returned to help old nursing colleagues on the Royal Free's Covid wards

Royal Free ITU nurse who swapped the Caribbean for a Covid ward

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Alexandra House (left) and Luke Cawley-Harrison (right)

Investigations

The questions council 'must answer' after spending £23m on £10m office

Charles Thomson

person
Two moped robbers opposite a map showing some areas targeted by the gang they were part of

Crime | Video

How a 'terrifying' Hampstead spree of robberies was brought to an end

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus