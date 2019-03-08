Search

Free Nazanin hunger strike over: Nazanin and Richard call time on fortnight-long fast

PUBLISHED: 10:51 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 29 June 2019

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, is embraced by his mother and father outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge, London after ending his hunger strike. Ratcliffe ended his hunger strike after his imprisoned wife ended her own hunger strike after 15 days in an Iran jail. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, is embraced by his mother and father outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge, London after ending his hunger strike. Ratcliffe ended his hunger strike after his imprisoned wife ended her own hunger strike after 15 days in an Iran jail. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

On the fifteenth morning of their hunger strike, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe broke her fast and she will soon be followed by husband Richard.

Richard, his family, friends and supporters were in the process of dismantling his camp outside of the Iranian Embassy this morning.

The messages and cards will be saved for Nazanin.

This morning, Richard said: "She [Nazanin] wanted to make a clear statement that enough was enough, but it was important she didn't take it too far for her health and for Gabriella

"When you go on hunger strike you play with fire.

"It's a bit early to know what we have achieved, obviously the demand was that she be released.

"I don't think we were expecting that she would be released, what we were expecting was the Iranian authorities would realise it's unacceptable to keep holding her and we need to find a way to solve this."

Richard will himself eat once he has been checked over by medics at A&E.

The fortnight of the hunger strike has seen an incredible outpouring of support, with the Ratcliffe family frequently thanking supporters for visiting Richard in Knightsbridge, and senior politicians including Jeremy Corbyn, Penny Mordaunt and Emily Thornberry showing support at the camp.

It is nearing 1,200 days since Nazanin, who lives with Richard in West Hampstead, was arrested while on holiday in Tehran.

Daughter Gabriella has been stranded, living with grandparents in Iran, since then. Richard has never been granted a visa to visit.

Additional reporting by PA.

Free Nazanin hunger strike over: Nazanin and Richard call time on fortnight-long fast

