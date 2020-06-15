Search

Free Nazanin: ‘No surprise’ as ‘game’ continues and clemency decision again delayed for jailed West Hampstead mum

PUBLISHED: 18:47 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:28 15 June 2020

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a sixth birthday cake for Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a sixth birthday cake for Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin

Archant

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s time in limbo under house arrest in Iran continues, with Saturday seeing her again told to call the Iranian’ prosecutor’s office later in the week as a decision on her clemency application is again delayed.

The Iranian authorities’ prevarication was “not a surprise”, Richard Ratcliffe said, “given that this week it was announced that the resolution of the UK’s debt to Iran has been postponed until after the US elections”.

In a tweet on Saturday he added: “We hope there is no additional fallout for us over the government’s decision making, and that no other British citizens are taken hostage in the weeks to come. For now, it seems that Nazanin is required to call for a decision on her clemency twice a week, every Wednesday and Saturday. Since there are no legal grounds for Iran to refuse her clemency at this point this seems a way of signalling a continuing game.”

The West Hampstead couple’s daughter Gabriella turned six on June 11, her fifth birthday in a row without both of her parents by her side.

Nazanin’s wait for a decision now continues until Wednesday at the earliest.

