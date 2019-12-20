Search

Advanced search

Camden MEP brings EU resolution calling on Iran to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and slamming its protester crackdown

PUBLISHED: 16:54 20 December 2019

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in prison since 2016. Picture: Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in prison since 2016. Picture: Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

PA Wire/PA Images

Camden councillor and the deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats group of MEPs, Luisa Porritt raised the plight of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in the European Parliament this week.

Luisa Porritt next to a Union Jack flag near the parliament's chamber. Picture: Harry TaylorLuisa Porritt next to a Union Jack flag near the parliament's chamber. Picture: Harry Taylor

This is the second time the MEP has raised the West Hampstead woman's case, and camde duirng an EU vote to condemn the actions of the Iranian government who have been cracking down on peaceful protests since November.

In September, deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats' group of MEPs, Luisa Porritt MEP, and her Spanish colleague, Soraya Rodriguez MEP, put forward a Joint Motion for an Urgency Resolution to the European Parliament, calling for the unconditional release of Mrs. Zaghari-Ratcliffe along with at least six other EU-Iranian dual nationals currently imprisoned in Iran,which passed with an overwhelming majority.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking after the resolution was passed and specifically on Nazanin's case, Luisa Porritt said: "The UK Government should be taking far bolder steps, working with our European neighbours and beyond, to hold Iranian Government to account on its conduct and violation of fundamental human rights, including the unlawful detainment and poor treatment of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe."

"Her separation from her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella has been heart wrenching for the world to watch and must now come to an end. I again urge Boris Johnson to make her immediate release a priority for this new Government.

"The EU too must act. The rights of the Iranian people and dual EU nationals cannot wait."

This comes days after the now-annual carols outside of Downing Street in solidarity with Nazanin and other British citizen's detained abroad.

At this year's event, Richard Ratcliffe told this newspaper that one of the ways forward for Nazanin's case would be for the UK to work with international partners in order to call out Iran's practice of "hostage-taking", as he described it.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mystery over origin of Hampstead Heath tree which has become ‘guerilla art’

'Guerilla art'? Bricks appeared in a dead tree on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Geoff Barraclough

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

West Hampstead homophobic bus attack: Teen has sentence extended

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

Liveable Crouch End: ‘Improvements needed’ says report showing impact of traffic trial

Middle Lane, which was closed to through traffic as part of a Liveable Neighbourhoods trial. Picture: Sam Volpe

Michael Weir: Hackney man jailed over 1998 murders including ‘horrific’ killing of East Finchley pensioner in groundbreaking case

Michael Weir has been convicted of murder.

Most Read

Mystery over origin of Hampstead Heath tree which has become ‘guerilla art’

'Guerilla art'? Bricks appeared in a dead tree on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Geoff Barraclough

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

West Hampstead homophobic bus attack: Teen has sentence extended

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

Liveable Crouch End: ‘Improvements needed’ says report showing impact of traffic trial

Middle Lane, which was closed to through traffic as part of a Liveable Neighbourhoods trial. Picture: Sam Volpe

Michael Weir: Hackney man jailed over 1998 murders including ‘horrific’ killing of East Finchley pensioner in groundbreaking case

Michael Weir has been convicted of murder.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arteta’s Arsenal career in pictures

Lukas Podolski, Mikel Arteta and Thomas Vermaelen, Arsenal, lift the FA Cup Trophy. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Arsenal appoint Arteta as new boss

Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta before the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Allinson pleased to have settled squad in place for Hartley Wintney clash

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (pic DBeechPhotography)

Alderweireld commits future to Tottenham by signing new contract until 2023

Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Boss Knight wants to shore up his Wingate defence for local derby with Potters Bar

Tommy Tejan-Sie of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists