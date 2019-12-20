Camden MEP brings EU resolution calling on Iran to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and slamming its protester crackdown

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in prison since 2016. Picture: Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe PA Wire/PA Images

Camden councillor and the deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats group of MEPs, Luisa Porritt raised the plight of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in the European Parliament this week.

Luisa Porritt next to a Union Jack flag near the parliament's chamber. Picture: Harry Taylor Luisa Porritt next to a Union Jack flag near the parliament's chamber. Picture: Harry Taylor

This is the second time the MEP has raised the West Hampstead woman's case, and camde duirng an EU vote to condemn the actions of the Iranian government who have been cracking down on peaceful protests since November.

In September, deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats' group of MEPs, Luisa Porritt MEP, and her Spanish colleague, Soraya Rodriguez MEP, put forward a Joint Motion for an Urgency Resolution to the European Parliament, calling for the unconditional release of Mrs. Zaghari-Ratcliffe along with at least six other EU-Iranian dual nationals currently imprisoned in Iran,which passed with an overwhelming majority.

Speaking after the resolution was passed and specifically on Nazanin's case, Luisa Porritt said: "The UK Government should be taking far bolder steps, working with our European neighbours and beyond, to hold Iranian Government to account on its conduct and violation of fundamental human rights, including the unlawful detainment and poor treatment of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe."

"Her separation from her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella has been heart wrenching for the world to watch and must now come to an end. I again urge Boris Johnson to make her immediate release a priority for this new Government.

"The EU too must act. The rights of the Iranian people and dual EU nationals cannot wait."

This comes days after the now-annual carols outside of Downing Street in solidarity with Nazanin and other British citizen's detained abroad.

At this year's event, Richard Ratcliffe told this newspaper that one of the ways forward for Nazanin's case would be for the UK to work with international partners in order to call out Iran's practice of "hostage-taking", as he described it.