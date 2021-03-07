Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'freed' but faces further court appearance

Published: 12:39 PM March 7, 2021 Updated: 12:52 PM March 7, 2021

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had her ankle tag removed but has been summoned to appear in court next weekend, according to her MP.

The West Hampstead mum has been held since 2016, when she was sentenced to five years in prison over allegations, which she strongly denies, of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government.

Tulip Siddiq MP, who said she had been in touch with Nazanin's family, tweeted today: "Thankfully her ankle tag has been removed. Her first trip will be to see her grandmother.

"Less positive - she has been summoned once again to court next Sunday."

The end of Nazanin's effective house arrest was one of the things husband Richard had called for - as today marks the conclusion of her sentence - but the revived spectre of a second trial is something her supporters have feared.

The Reuters news agency has reported a lawyer for Nazanin in Iran telling an Iranian news publication that she had been "freed" - that "electronic shackles have been cast off".

In response to the news, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said Nazanin must be allowed to return home.

He tweeted: “We welcome the removal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s ankle tag but Iran’s continued treatment of her is intolerable.

"She must be allowed to return to the UK as soon as possible to be reunited with her family.”

This week Tulip Siddiq called for Nazanin to be given her passport back, to have her ankle tag removed and to be visited by the UK officials in Iran.