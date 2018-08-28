Golders Green care home to open its doors to lonely older people for free on Christmas Day
PUBLISHED: 11:37 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:04 22 December 2018
A private care home in Golders Green is welcoming in elderly people celebrating Christmas Day on their own this year.
Heathgrove Care Home in Finchley Road, run by Bupa, has partnered with charity Community Christmas to reduce social isolation among older people at a time of year where they can feel lonely.
According to AgeUK, there are 1.2million chronically lonely older people in the UK. Research has shown it can have severe health consequences.
Anybody joining residents at Heathgrove will get a free Christmas dinner and festive fun in the company of others.
Joanna Duke, home manager at Heathgrove Lodge, said: “We know loneliness is a growing issue for elderly people – at Christmas and all year round. I know our residents are looking forward to welcoming some new faces to the table on Christmas Day.”
Anybody who is interested or wants more information should call 0808 115 4520.