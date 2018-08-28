Golders Green care home to open its doors to lonely older people for free on Christmas Day

Lonely older people in Camden and Barnet will be able to head to Heathgrove Lodge care home in Finchley Road on Christmas Day for a free Christmas dinner and some company. Picture: Bupa Free to use

A private care home in Golders Green is welcoming in elderly people celebrating Christmas Day on their own this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Heathgrove Care Home in Finchley Road, run by Bupa, has partnered with charity Community Christmas to reduce social isolation among older people at a time of year where they can feel lonely.

According to AgeUK, there are 1.2million chronically lonely older people in the UK. Research has shown it can have severe health consequences.

Anybody joining residents at Heathgrove will get a free Christmas dinner and festive fun in the company of others.

Joanna Duke, home manager at Heathgrove Lodge, said: “We know loneliness is a growing issue for elderly people – at Christmas and all year round. I know our residents are looking forward to welcoming some new faces to the table on Christmas Day.”

Anybody who is interested or wants more information should call 0808 115 4520.