Four fox cubs, have had to be rescued from car wheels in Newham, Haringey, Bethnal Green and Orpington - Credit: PA

Foxes have been getting stuck in old car wheels across London, leading to warnings from the RSPCA.

The animal welfare charity is urging people to store their old wheels carefully and to check them regularly after four cubs were found trapped in the span of a month.

Foxes stick their heads through the holes in the middle of wheels when they are looking for food – but their ears stop them reversing out, the RSPCA said.

A fox cub stuck in a wheel in Haringey - Credit: PA

Nick Jonas, an animal rescue officer, was called out to an incident at a garden in Newham on May 5.

Mr Jonas was also then called out to another incident where a cub was stuck in a wheel in a car repair garage in Bethnal Green on May 10.

Mr Jonas said: “Young foxes are incredibly curious and we quite often get called out to deal with ones that have got themselves in a pickle.

“But in my experience, it’s quite unusual to get four 'head stuck in wheel’ incidents in just one month."

One of the fox cubs got trapped in a wheel in a car repair garage in Bethnal Green - Credit: PA

The animal rescue officer says "there's no time to spare" when foxes get stuck.

“They may have been trapped for several days without food or water, so need to be freed as soon as possible," he added.

Fox cubs ears can get stuck when they are looking for food - Credit: PA

Both foxes were taken to the South Essex Wildlife Hospital to be rehabilitated before they can be released back into the wild.

Elsewhere, animal welfare officer Lee Rickets worked with the London Fire Brigade to free a fourth cub in Haringey, while another has been rescued from a car wheel in Orpington.

The fox cub stuck in a wheel in Haringey was helped free with the assistance of members of the London Fire Brigade - Credit: PA

The RSPCA is asking people to be "extra vigilant" if they keep wheels on their premises.

But if anyone finds a wild animal, they are warned not to try and free it.

A fox cub was also found stuck in a wheel in a garden in Newham, east London on May 5 - Credit: PA

“Wild animals can scratch, kick and bite when frightened, particularly if they are injured so you could risk hurting yourself and the animal,” the charity said.

“Many animals that become trapped or tangled can be more seriously hurt than you think, so it is best that they are examined properly to see if they need treatment.”

The London Fire Brigade help free a fox cub in Haringey - Credit: PA

To report concerns about an animal, contact the RSPCA’s emergency line on 0300 1234 999 or visit www.rspca.org.uk