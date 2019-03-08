Search

For Fox Sake: Firefighters help free trapped fox cub in Highgate

PUBLISHED: 11:38 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 03 June 2019

The fox was released by crews from Kentish Town fire station after becoming trapped between two fence panels. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters had an unusual call-out on Saturday afternoon when they helped rescue a trapped fox in Highgate.

The tiny cub was wedged between some fencing in a garden in the Grove.

After arriving at the scene just after 3.10pm, a crew from Kentish Town fire station used specialist equipment to free the alarmed animal. The RSPCA then stepped in to take care of him.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "We would always urge people to contact the RSPCA if they see an animal stuck or in distress. If the RSPCA require our assistance, they will call us and we are happy to assist with our specialist equipment.

"The work of a firefighter is so much more than just attending fires. Every day crews across London are called to a range of incidents including road traffic collisions and floodings, and firefighters also do lots of preventative work within the community to help stop fires from starting in the first place."

