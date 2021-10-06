Cinema and gym added to new O2 Centre proposals

Published: 7:54 AM October 6, 2021 Updated: 9:39 AM October 6, 2021

West Hampstead residents can have their say on plans for the O2 Centre site - Credit: Landsec

Proposals for the O2 Centre site on Finchley Road have been altered to include space for a gym, cinema and community garden following consultation with residents.

Developer Landsec has launched a further consultation stage on its amended proposal before submitting the formal application to Camden Council.

Key changes to earlier proposals include reducing the number of new homes from 1,900 to 1,850, financially contributing to station access improvements at local tube stations and adding space for gym and cinema- with the caveat that businesses must be found to fill them.

The amendments follow a public consultation in May and June, which the developer says saw more than 330 survey responses and nearly 500 people attending different webinars and online events.

Project lead Timothy Trillo said: “I really hope it’s clear how carefully we are listening and responding to the community, schemes as significant as this are always a balancing act between competing needs and concerns, and so we ask that as many people as possible engage with us over the coming month to tell us what they think of these latest proposals.”

Developer Landsec is asking residents for feedback on updated plans for Finchley Road's O2 Centre. - Credit: Landsec

Some West Hampstead residents remain concerned about “over-development", and say the new site will not provide the range of facilities currently on offer.

Chair of the West Hampstead Gardens and Residents Association Brigid Shaughessy told the Ham&High: “The O2 is very functional, and residents are frightened of losing what we have, like the big Sainsbury’s.

“It’s hard to see where all the shops will fit into the plans we’ve seen, though we’ve not actually been given any 3D images to get a proper feel for the development.

“They must have drawn it out, yet we’re being drip-fed information in a heavily-controlled dialogue.”

The chair, who stressed that she is speaking for many, but not all, residents, said she is also worried about the strain of almost 2,000 new homes on local infrastructure.

She said: “There will be another 4,000 souls washing their hands, having showers, and our resources are already stretched.”

A Camden Council spokesperson said: “No plans have yet been approved for the proposed redevelopment of the O2 Centre.

“A planning application is anticipated to be submitted later this year and there will be many opportunities in which people can have their say.”