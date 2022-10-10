Charity's 20 years supporting LGBTQ+ community

Chair of trustees Charles Dean, Cllr Rishi Madlani, director Tessa Havers-Strong, Cllr Adam Harrison and Cllr Georgia Gould - Credit: forum+

A Camden and Islington LGBTQ+ charity is celebrating its 20th birthday.

Friends and supporters of forum+ gathered at The Pirate Castle on Thursday, October 6.

Guests included leader of Camden Council Georgia Gould, as well as the authority’s LGBT champion, Cllr Rishi Madlani, and cabinet member for a sustainable Camden Cllr Adam Harrison.

From Islington Council were cabinet member for equalities, culture and inclusion Cllr Roulin Khondoker and community safety lead Cllr John Woolf.

Paul Thurlow of Islington’s Pride, Cllr Roulin Khondoker, Marlin Khondoker of the Islington Council heritage team and Cllr John Woolf - Credit: forum+

Music was provided by DJ Ritu and a birthday cake was made by Primrose Bakery.

Deputy leader of the Green Party Zack Polanski was in attendance as a former volunteer.

Director of forum+ Tessa Havers-Strong shared memories and read out a message from co-founder Simon Luscombe.

“We’re incredibly proud to be celebrating 20 years of supporting the local LGBT+ communities across Camden and Islington,” she said.

“Thank you everyone who has been part of our journey and our story over the last two decades. Here’s to the next 20 years!”

Chair of trustees Charles Dean thanked funders Camden Council and Islington Council for their support. He thanked and praised staff, trustees and volunteers.