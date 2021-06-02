Opinion

Published: 12:15 PM June 2, 2021

This week is Volunteers’ Week (June 1-7), the annual celebration of the contribution of millions of people make across the UK through volunteering.

It is a time to say thanks and to celebrate the amazing people giving their time and dedication to enable equality.

The past year has been extremely challenging, but it has also showcased the very best of our community.

We are very lucky to work in a locality with such a thriving and dedicated voluntary and community sector which, over many years, has helped make a difference to so many peoples’ lives.

Our work is supported by 25 volunteers, and forum+ couldn’t do its work without our wonderful team of volunteers, who are integral to us delivering our services.

Tessa Havers-Strong says the past year has also demonstrated the resilience of our community - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

The volunteer roles at forum+ have had to change and adapt due to the Covid 19 crisis (with face to face activities suspended) but the participation, involvement and enthusiasm of our volunteers has never wavered.

Over the past 15 months our volunteer team has supported our online activities and events, ensuring that connections have continued to be made with our local LGBTQ+ community.

We look forward to continuing the online clubs and groups that were launched during lockdown (such as the Lesflicks Award Nominated forum+ International Film Club) and can’t wait to re-engage in face to face activities and projects again.

Throughout volunteer week we will be celebrating our volunteers on our website and through our social media.

Visit forumplus.org.uk/volunteering/meet-our-volunteers/ to meet some of our wonderful volunteer team and to find out more about the forum+ volunteer experience. If you would like to join our volunteer team and find out about current volunteering opportunities please email volunteer@forumplus.org.uk

With many lockdown restrictions still in place, we unfortunately haven’t had the opportunity to join together in person for the normal celebrations that we would hold for Volunteers’ Week. I’d like to extend my personal thanks (on behalf of all at forum+) to all our volunteers for who have supported the local LGBTQ+ community over the past year, and throughout our 19+ year history. Thank you!

Tessa Havers-Strong is director of forum+