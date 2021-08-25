'Lockdown ending brought joyous moments – but also a rise in hate crime'

Opinion

Published: 8:45 AM August 25, 2021

After 16 months like no other, forum+ is ready to fully re-engage with in-person events.

It’s been a wonderful summer full of community spirit and celebration and we now face into the autumn months with optimism, excitement and hope. forum+ is very excited to present a programme of activities and events which will allow local LGBTQ+ residents to visit and engage with local queer venues, spaces, artists and performers.

There’s still plenty to get involved with online and for anyone who’d prefer to continue connecting with us remotely; we’ve got Incite Poetry our monthly spoken word event, our brand new book club discussion group and the forum+ monthly public meeting. We’re proud to be able to continue to provide a range of activities and events that can all be accessed and enjoyed from the comfort of your home.

Tessa says lockdown saw an increase in LGBTQ+ related hate-crime - Credit: forum+

The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions brought about great change and required a reinvention of how we worked. There were exciting new additions to our events programme (such as the LesFlicks award nominated forum+ International Film Club) while we learned the deep value of long-established events such as our monthly public meeting. As we go forward, forum+ will continue to maintain those connections and celebrate the local LGBTQ+ community by delivering both online and in person clubs and events.

While the end of lockdown saw so many joyous moments being shared, we have also sadly seen an increase in LGBTQ+ related hate crime. forum+ continues to raise awareness of hate crime and provide services to victims of homophobic, biphobic and transphobic hate crime, discrimination and stigma. Contact forum+ at caseworker@forumplus.org.uk to report a crime to us and for support. Find out more information on our hate crime services on our website: forumplus.org.uk/services/

If you would like to connect at our online events and get involved with our face-to-face activities please contact forum+ on 020 7388 5720 or email info@forumplus.org.uk. For updated information please check forum+ social media and website: Twitter: @forumplus, Facebook: @forumplus, Instagram: @forumplus and forumplus.org.uk

Tessa Havers-strong is the director of forum+