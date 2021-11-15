Join us for Camden and Islington LGBT History Month 2022

Opinion

forum+ is gearing up for Camden and Islington LGBT History Month 2022, and we invite all the community to join us in celebrating local LGBTQ+ history.

LGBT History Month is an annual celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and trans history held during the month of February and forum+ is seeking submissions for the Camden and Islington 2022 programme.

Last year’s programme featured over 40 events with a great diversity of subjects and voices represented. Previous programmes have included a very broad range of events including craft workshops, discussions, exhibitions, films, guided walks, plays, performances, commemorations of local LGBTQ figures, talks and much more.

Restrictions due to Covid 19 were still very much in place during February 2021 but despite the ongoing constraints and challenges we were very proud to showcase a fabulous programme of local events and activities bit.ly/39Y66uV

Tessa Havers-Strong wants to hear from you if you are holding an event for LGBT History Month - Credit: forum+

The theme for LGBT History Month 2022 is Politics In Art: ‘The Arc Is Long’ (visit lgbtplushistorymonth.co.uk). The theme references art in the national curriculum and will be an opportunity to celebrate the many achievements and contributions of LGBTQ activists and artists. In the fight for equality, art has always been a key way to celebrate and represent the LGBTQ community. LGBT History Month is not only a celebration of achievements and accomplishments but also an important opportunity to champion inclusion and equality for LGBTQ people living in the UK today.

If you are planning an event in Camden or Islington for LGBT History Month we would love to hear about it.

Events will be included as part of the main programme and promoted via forum+ social media channels.

Activities and event submissions to the programme are welcome regardless of whether they are on theme.

If you are interested in organising an event based in Camden and Islington please email info@forumplus.org.uk for a submission form. The deadline for submissions is Friday, December 17.

For updated information on Camden and Islington LGBT History Month 2022 and all our upcoming events please follow forum+ social media and website: twitter.com/forumplus, facebook.com/forumplus, instagram.com/forumplus and forumplus.org.uk

Tessa Havers-Strong is director of forum+.