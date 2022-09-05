forum+ is there for everyone this this autumn and winter

Opinion

After wonderful summer months filled with activity and community spirit forum+ is looking ahead with continued commitment to support local LGBTQ+ people.

The current cost- of-living crisis and anxieties around rising energy costs mean this is a worrying time for many. Social isolation, economic uncertainty, and increased anxiety all exacerbate the inequalities and discrimination that some LGBTQ+ people may still sadly too often face.

This crisis is not a challenge the LGBTQ+ community faces alone. People from some ethnic groups, women, families with children, and disabled people are already at higher risk of living in poverty. In the months ahead virtually all groups in society will be affected.

Tessa Havers-Strong says forum+ is there for everyone - Credit: forum+

Over the coming autumn and winter months we wish to reach out beyond our own community and to collaborate with everyone in building a more supportive, caring and cohesive society.

Forum+ has created and hosts a programme that gives free access to LGBTQ+ activities and events which promote wellbeing, reduce loneliness and celebrate our culture.

From old favourites and regular groups, Incite Cabaret and Cooking With Pride, to new outdoor and exercise activities such as park walks we have something for everyone to join and enjoy. If you would like to host a forum+ activity and collaborate with us please get in touch and we always welcome volunteer support at our events forumplus.org.uk/volunteering/

If you are facing hardship, struggling with loneliness, or if you are a victim of homophobic, biphobic or transphobic hate crime, please don't suffer in silence – please reach out and contact forum+.

We can support you and welcome you to our events across Camden and Islington where connections are being made and local LGBTQ+ life is being celebrated. If we can't directly support you, we can signpost you to organisations or services that can. We’re here to help and over the difficult months ahead forum+ will be there for everyone who needs us.

If you would like to join with forum+ and if you need support please email info@forumplus.org.uk. For updated information on all our upcoming events please follow forum+ social media and website: twitter.com/forumplus, facebook.com/forumplus, instagram.com/forumplus and forumplus.org.uk

Tessa Havers-Strong is director at forum+