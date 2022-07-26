'Summer of celebration and community spirit at forum+!'

Opinion

It’s a summer of fun, food and fitness at forum+ and we hope for the remainder of the summer to be one of celebration, full of community spirit and excitement.

We had such an amazing time at the Pride in London 50th Anniversary festivities and after two years without Pride it was wonderful to join together again in person.

This is the first summer free of Covid restrictions since 2019 and that has made community and in-person engagement so much better but it’s very important that we remember and continue to support those in our community who continue to be socially isolated.

Tessa Havers-Strong is celebrating summer with forum+ - Credit: forum+

forum+ is proud to champion local LGBTQ+ culture, host events which celebrate LGBTQ+ life in the local community and help to reduce social isolation and loneliness. Regular groups include:

The forum+ Book Club – at our LGBT book club we enjoy celebrating, discussing and exploring LGBT literature.

The forum+ International Film Club – discuss an International LGBT Film at our award nominated online film club.

Cooking With Pride – enjoy learning recipes and joining together for a delicious meal at our monthly cookery event held in partnership with St Luke’s Community Centre.

Incite! – join the forum+ free monthly spoken word event. Take a seat in the audience at London’s longest running LGBTQ+ poetry event or perform your own poetry, music or stand up at the open mic!

Outdoor activities – join forum+ for kayaking, walks, picnics and more! Mental health charity Mind has advised that being outdoors can improve your mood, reduce stress and help you feel more relaxed. At forum+ we love interacting at outdoor activities and there is much to enjoy in the local area.

We regularly update our events calendar with special one off activities and events. Our social groups are free to join, take place online and across Camden and Islington.

Our in-person events are hosted and held in partnership with North London’s best cultural venues and community centres.

If you would like to join with us please email info@forumplus.org.uk and follow forum+ social media and website: twitter.com/forumplus, facebook.com/forumplus, instagram.com/forumplus and forumplus.org.uk

Tessa Havers-Strong is director of forum+