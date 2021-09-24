Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
West Hampstead families enjoy birds of prey display

Sally Patterson

Published: 3:08 PM September 24, 2021   
Great Grey Owl

A Great Grey Owl - Credit: Eugene Regis

Hundreds of Fortune Green residents were treated to a birds of prey display.

Organised by Friends of Fortune Green , the Birds of Bray static display on Sunday, September 19 featured owls, hawks, redtails and kestrels.

Committee member Mike Jennings said the event went well.

He told the Ham&High: "It was a family educational event, which is exactly the kind of thing that we like to host.

"It boosts the community feeling and allows neighbours to socialise."

Birds of Bray

Families enjoyed learning about birds of prey - Credit: Mike Jennings

You may also want to watch:

He estimates that a couple of hundred people attended, with  a steady stream of around 60 at a time arriving over four hours.

This is not the first time Bedfordshire falconers Chris and Sue Mitchell have brought their Birds Of Bray display to West Hampstead, and Mike said the events are always well-attended.

owl

Hundreds of West Hampstead residents watched the bird display - Credit: Eugene Regis

Friends of Fortune Green also hosts outdoor film events during the summer, as well as monthly Love Our Green Sundays (LOGS), where keen gardeners can help maintain the green's flowerbeds.

The next LOGS event is this Sunday (September 26) from 2pm.

Birds of Bray

Bedfordshire falconers Chris and Sue Mitchell brought their display to West Hampstead - Credit: Judy Emms

owl

Committee member Eugene Regis took photos of the event - Credit: Eugene Regis

Ural Owl

A Ural Owl - Credit: Eugene Regis

Sakr Falcon, Luna

Sakr Falcon, Luna - Credit: Eugene Regis


