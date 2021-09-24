Gallery
West Hampstead families enjoy birds of prey display
- Credit: Eugene Regis
Hundreds of Fortune Green residents were treated to a birds of prey display.
Organised by Friends of Fortune Green , the Birds of Bray static display on Sunday, September 19 featured owls, hawks, redtails and kestrels.
Committee member Mike Jennings said the event went well.
He told the Ham&High: "It was a family educational event, which is exactly the kind of thing that we like to host.
"It boosts the community feeling and allows neighbours to socialise."
He estimates that a couple of hundred people attended, with a steady stream of around 60 at a time arriving over four hours.
This is not the first time Bedfordshire falconers Chris and Sue Mitchell have brought their Birds Of Bray display to West Hampstead, and Mike said the events are always well-attended.
Friends of Fortune Green also hosts outdoor film events during the summer, as well as monthly Love Our Green Sundays (LOGS), where keen gardeners can help maintain the green's flowerbeds.
The next LOGS event is this Sunday (September 26) from 2pm.