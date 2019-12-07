Search

Advanced search

They're on! Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton switch on Fortune Green's Christmas lights

PUBLISHED: 10:23 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 09 December 2019

Christmas carols and lights switch on at Fortune Green on 07.12.19. Pictured special guests Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter who performed the switch on. Picture: Polly Hancock

Christmas carols and lights switch on at Fortune Green on 07.12.19. Pictured special guests Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter who performed the switch on. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

West Hampstead's Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton switched on the Fortune Green Christmas lights on Saturday evening, as hundreds gathered to see the tree lit-up.

Christmas carols and lights switch on at Fortune Green on 07.12.19. Pictured the children from Beckford Primary School's choir with special guests Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter who performed the switch on. Picture: Polly HancockChristmas carols and lights switch on at Fortune Green on 07.12.19. Pictured the children from Beckford Primary School's choir with special guests Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter who performed the switch on. Picture: Polly Hancock

There were performances by Beckford Primary School's choir as the crowd enjoyed mince pies and mulled wine.

Mr Carter, best known for playing butler Carson in Downton Abbey and starring in films including Brassed Off, referenced his wife's role as an antagonist in Harry Potter and said: "Well done kids for standing so close to Dolores Umbridge."

Ms Staunton, one of Britain's best-known actors, following roles in hits such as Vera Drake, Pride and Sense and Sensibility, praised their singing, saying: "I think you will find that Fortune Green has got talent."

You may also want to watch:

The children sang the Bugs Bunny Overtune, and Skelton Stomp, before the crowd joined in with Ding Dong Merrily on High and White Christmas.

Jackie Spreckley, from the Friends of Fortune Green who organised the event, thanked Dutch and Dutch and Paramount for sponsoring the tree, and Waitrose, Tesco Express and the Green Room for supporting the event with food and drink.

Speaking to the Ham&High afterwards, Mr Carter said: "It's what makes a community isn't it. You see the kids and the families out. I don't know if this is happening all over London, but West Hampstead feels like a village and this is a village event."

Ms Staunton said: "It's nice to be asked and to be included in it. I think, because, we do our own shopping, we do go out of the house and I think people know we're approachable and that we value this sort of life.

Christmas carols and lights switch on at Fortune Green on 07.12.19. Pictured special guests Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter who performed the switch on. Picture: Polly HancockChristmas carols and lights switch on at Fortune Green on 07.12.19. Pictured special guests Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter who performed the switch on. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mr Carter added: "Even if we weren't turning on the lights, we would probably be here drinking the mulled wine and eating the mince pies. So it's lovely. We are always happy to support local events. It's a great turnout."

Most Read

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Instagram user distraught after Hampstead residents cough up hundreds to fraudster

Cherie Hedge's account was taken over and used to steal money from followers. Pictures: Cherie Hedge

Johnny Luk: Tory candidate for Hampstead and Kilburn says its time for moderate Conservatives to ‘step up’

Ham & High's Hampstead and Kilburn Hustings at UCS Frognal on 02.12.19. Conservative Johnny Luk. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead and Kilburn: Parties in final push to secure voters’ support on last Saturday before polling day

Lib Dem candidate for Hampstead and Kilburn Matt Sanders waits to speak to a voter on a doorstep in Queen's Park. Picture: Harry Taylor

General election candidates for Hampstead and Kilburn clash over racism and Brexit at fractious Ham&High hustings

Ham & High's Hampstead and Kilburn Hustings at UCS Frognal on 02.12.19. Speaking, Conservative Johnny Luk. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Instagram user distraught after Hampstead residents cough up hundreds to fraudster

Cherie Hedge's account was taken over and used to steal money from followers. Pictures: Cherie Hedge

Johnny Luk: Tory candidate for Hampstead and Kilburn says its time for moderate Conservatives to ‘step up’

Ham & High's Hampstead and Kilburn Hustings at UCS Frognal on 02.12.19. Conservative Johnny Luk. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead and Kilburn: Parties in final push to secure voters’ support on last Saturday before polling day

Lib Dem candidate for Hampstead and Kilburn Matt Sanders waits to speak to a voter on a doorstep in Queen's Park. Picture: Harry Taylor

General election candidates for Hampstead and Kilburn clash over racism and Brexit at fractious Ham&High hustings

Ham & High's Hampstead and Kilburn Hustings at UCS Frognal on 02.12.19. Speaking, Conservative Johnny Luk. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Southern League: Hendon 2 Merthyr Town 1

Liam Brooks celebrates his second consecutive league goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hampstead and Kilburn: Parties in final push to secure voters’ support on last Saturday before polling day

Lib Dem candidate for Hampstead and Kilburn Matt Sanders waits to speak to a voter on a doorstep in Queen's Park. Picture: Harry Taylor

Review: Dick Whittington and His Cat, Hackney Empire

Hackney Empire panto

Review: The Snow Queen, Park Theatre

Justin Brett and Ayesha Casely in The Snow Queen at Park Theatre picture Manuel Harlan

They’re on! Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton switch on Fortune Green’s Christmas lights

Christmas carols and lights switch on at Fortune Green on 07.12.19. Pictured special guests Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter who performed the switch on. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists