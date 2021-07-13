Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Fortune Green by-election candidates on why they deserve your vote

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 4:48 PM July 13, 2021    Updated: 5:08 PM July 13, 2021
From left: Nancy Jirira (Lib Dem); Lorna Greenwood; Ian Cohen

From left: Nancy Jirira (Lib Dem); Lorna Greenwood (Labour); Ian Cohen (Tory) - Credit: Camden Lib Dems, Labour and Tories

Candidates in the Fortune Green by-election are taking part in their final stretch of campaigning.  

Ahead of the vote on July 22, triggered by the resignation of longstanding local councillor Flick Rea, each of the candidates tells the Ham&High why they think they’re best placed to serve Fortune Green on Camden Council.

Ian Cohen, Conservative

Ian Cohen (centre) - the Conservative Party candidate

Ian Cohen (centre) - the Conservative Party candidate - Credit: Camden Conservatives

“I’ve lived with my family in Fortune Green for over 50 years, and I love it.

“I run a local dry cleaning business, I’m a school governor at Emmanuel School, and I volunteer at the local foodbank and homeless shelter.

“I’m standing because I want to use my community ties and business experience to offer solutions, not empty promises.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m the only candidate that backs restoring weekly bin collections, the only candidate with a plan to tackle roadworks, the only candidate serious about tackling crime, and the only candidate with a record of opposing over-development.

“I came just 74 votes short of being elected last time. Without Flick re-standing and with me standing for Camden's opposition party, I have the best chance of beating Labour and ensuring Fortune Green’s voice is heard.”

Most Read

  1. 1 'Like the Fleet's resurfaced': Flash flooding hits Hampstead and Highgate
  2. 2 'Wartime spirit' as residents save shops from flash floods
  3. 3 Flooding, delays and storms: London issued yellow weather warning
  1. 4 Heathside trial: Hampstead headteacher deceived parents, judge finds
  2. 5 Flash floods 'three feet high' leave basement flats 'uninhabitable'
  3. 6 Muswell Hill violinist begins charity walk for 101st birthday
  4. 7 In-depth: Boris Johnson's Covid 'freedom day' speech
  5. 8 Nine most gruesome and spooky spots in Camden
  6. 9 Heathside Trial: Hampstead high school was 'shambolic', ex-staff tell judge
  7. 10 'Furious' residents oppose council housing plans in Crouch End

Lorna Greenwood, Labour 

Lorna Greenwood (centre) is the Labour Party candidate

Lorna Greenwood (centre) is the Labour Party candidate - Credit: Camden Labour

"I have run a positive campaign on making Fortune Green a fairer, safer and greener to live and work.

"Being a local resident, and a COVID volunteer while furloughed last year, has given me strong insights into the needs of the ward.

"As a charity project manager, I get things done and my hardworking approach doesn’t stop with my day job.

"I have met hundreds of residents on the doorstep, listening to how we can come together to improve our area. Voting Labour makes a difference.

"We are supporting people through COVID, tackling the housing crisis and taking practical action on the environment.

"I am seeking election so that I can make a difference to the place I live in and the community I love. I have the energy, tenacity and passion to deliver for Fortune Green."

Nancy Jirira, Liberal Democrat 

Nancy Jirira (front row, third from right) is the Liberal Democrat candidate

Nancy Jirira (front row, third from right) is the Liberal Democrat candidate - Credit: Camden Liberal Democrats

“Fortune Green deserves a local champion. I’ve lived in the NW6 and NW2 areas of Camden, since the mid-seventies.

“I have worked in Camden as an NHS nurse in the community for over 20 years. I really know our neighbourhood and the borough.  

“With a complacent Labour administration and a Tory candidate who can’t win, our area deserves an opposition voice that will hold the council to account and speak for residents.  

“Our part of Camden is often forgotten by the town hall, but like Flick Rea I’ll fight to ensure that doesn’t happen.  

“I’ve been privileged to serve this area as a councillor before, and if elected I’ll hit the ground running."

Local Election
Camden Council
West Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cllr Richard Olszewski. Picture: Camden Council

Camden Council

Covid-19 could cost Camden Council £50m, report warns

Charles Thomson

person
The Covid-19 vaccine roll-out continues, but cases in north London continue to rise again

Coronavirus

Covid-19 third wave in north London: Vaccines, cases and hospital impact

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Predictions are in for the final of Euro 2020

Euro 2020 | Opinion

Euro 2020 final: The news team's predictions for England v Italy

Archant reporters

Logo Icon
Signing documents - Unclaimed estates

Personal Finance | Special Report

Time running out for long-lost relatives to claim forgotten fortunes

Charles Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus