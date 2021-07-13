Fortune Green by-election candidates on why they deserve your vote

Published: 4:48 PM July 13, 2021 Updated: 5:08 PM July 13, 2021

Candidates in the Fortune Green by-election are taking part in their final stretch of campaigning.

Ahead of the vote on July 22, triggered by the resignation of longstanding local councillor Flick Rea, each of the candidates tells the Ham&High why they think they’re best placed to serve Fortune Green on Camden Council.

Ian Cohen, Conservative

Ian Cohen (centre) - the Conservative Party candidate - Credit: Camden Conservatives

“I’ve lived with my family in Fortune Green for over 50 years, and I love it.

“I run a local dry cleaning business, I’m a school governor at Emmanuel School, and I volunteer at the local foodbank and homeless shelter.

“I’m standing because I want to use my community ties and business experience to offer solutions, not empty promises.

“I’m the only candidate that backs restoring weekly bin collections, the only candidate with a plan to tackle roadworks, the only candidate serious about tackling crime, and the only candidate with a record of opposing over-development.

“I came just 74 votes short of being elected last time. Without Flick re-standing and with me standing for Camden's opposition party, I have the best chance of beating Labour and ensuring Fortune Green’s voice is heard.”

Lorna Greenwood, Labour

Lorna Greenwood (centre) is the Labour Party candidate - Credit: Camden Labour

"I have run a positive campaign on making Fortune Green a fairer, safer and greener to live and work.

"Being a local resident, and a COVID volunteer while furloughed last year, has given me strong insights into the needs of the ward.

"As a charity project manager, I get things done and my hardworking approach doesn’t stop with my day job.

"I have met hundreds of residents on the doorstep, listening to how we can come together to improve our area. Voting Labour makes a difference.

"We are supporting people through COVID, tackling the housing crisis and taking practical action on the environment.

"I am seeking election so that I can make a difference to the place I live in and the community I love. I have the energy, tenacity and passion to deliver for Fortune Green."

Nancy Jirira, Liberal Democrat

Nancy Jirira (front row, third from right) is the Liberal Democrat candidate - Credit: Camden Liberal Democrats

“Fortune Green deserves a local champion. I’ve lived in the NW6 and NW2 areas of Camden, since the mid-seventies.

“I have worked in Camden as an NHS nurse in the community for over 20 years. I really know our neighbourhood and the borough.

“With a complacent Labour administration and a Tory candidate who can’t win, our area deserves an opposition voice that will hold the council to account and speak for residents.

“Our part of Camden is often forgotten by the town hall, but like Flick Rea I’ll fight to ensure that doesn’t happen.

“I’ve been privileged to serve this area as a councillor before, and if elected I’ll hit the ground running."