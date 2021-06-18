Labour, Tories and Lib Dems confirm Fortune Green by-election candidates

Published: 3:25 PM June 18, 2021

Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat candidates for the Fortune Green by-election on July 22 have been confirmed.

Lorna Greenwood will be standing for Labour, Ian Cohen for the Tories, and Nancy Jirira for the Lib Dems.

The Greens are not putting forward a candidate for the by-election that was triggered following the resignation of longstanding Camden councillor Flick Rea.

Fortune Green resident Lorna works in the arts and charity sector, and while she was furloughed during lockdown she volunteered to support the local Covid-19 relief effort.

Ian has lived in Fortune Green’s BAM Estate for 50 years and runs a local dry cleaners. The Emmanuel School governor fell short by 74 votes when standing in 2014.

Nancy, also a governor at Emmanuel School, is a nurse who has lived in the West Hampstead area since the mid-1970s. She represented Fortune Green as a councillor from 2008-214.

Polling stations, open from 7am to 10pm, will be at Templar House Social Hall, Beckford Primary School, and Emmanuel Church.

People eligible to vote are all UK, EU and Commonwealth citizens on the electoral register for the Fortune Green ward on 15 July 2022.

Check if you’re registered to vote

Email electoral.services@camden.gov.uk

Call Electoral Services on 020 7974 4444

For more information about registering to vote visit https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter