Fortis Green Road shops: Planners approve scheme to redevelop row of Muswell Hill independent traders

On Monday night Haringey Council planners approved plans to build six flats above four shops at 1-9 Fortis Green Road.

Currently home to popular independent shops including florists the Flower Seller and bakery and coffee shop La Dinette, Acemark Properties now have the go-ahead to redevelop the historic Edwardian high street.

The future of the shops themselves is now uncertain, but Acemark have been making enquiries as to finding an alternative site for the Flower Seller's Michael Silliton to operate from during the building work - which is likely to last 18 months.

In May, La Dinette's Claire Jury told this newspaper the plans would be likely to see her business go under.

The scheme resurfaced earlier this year after a previous planning application was withdrawn when faced with a petition with hundreds of signatories and more than 250 local objections.

Campaigner Diana O'Sullivan, who organised that petition and also opposed the amended scheme passed by Haringey this week, told this newspaper the decision "means many months of disruption in the centre of Muswell Hill".