Car crashes into Crouch End’s former Starbucks branch in the early hours of Sunday morning

Crouch End locals were bemused to wake up on Sunday morning to find the former Starbucks branch in the Broadway looking worse for wear.

The coffee chain, which closed its store in the area last month, had the windows smashed and the frontage of the shop skewed after a car ploughed into it. A cordon was still up around it as residents awoke the following morning.

According to the Met, a car hit it shortly after 3am on Sunday and then drove off. Nothing was taken, and it is being treated as a road traffic collision rather than a ram raid.