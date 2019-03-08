Sir Michael Palin’s Lauderdale House talk raises £1,500 for Camden Music Trust

Michael Palin speaking to the audience at a fundraiser for the Camden Music Trust. Picture: Camden Council Archant

Monty Python star and travel journalist Sir Michael Palin delighted an audience at a fundraiser for the Camden Music Trust last week.

At Lauderdale House, in Highgate, he held “an evening of places and places of poems,” and raised £1,500 for Camden mayor Jenny Headlam-Wells’ chosen charity.

Gospel Oak resident Sir Michael, who was knighted in the New Year’s Honours told stories from his life and travels, and read poetry and extracts.

Speaking of a girl he had a holiday romance with as a child, and was reunited with years later through a friend at university, he said “I suppose you could say the romance is still continuing now, as we’ve been married over 50 years!”

Asked where his favourite place in the world was, he said: “Home! I love travelling, but it’s always great to come back.”

The mayor has now raised £48,700 for Camden Music Trust. It provides tuition, instruments and music groups to help all Camden children to take part in music.