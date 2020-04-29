Search

Advanced search

‘You have to push yourself’: 96-year-old former NHS psychotherapist walks 2km a day to boost care homes’ PPE

PUBLISHED: 13:25 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 29 April 2020

Ruth Brook (left), 96, who is walking 12km over six days and Captain Tom Moore, 100 on Thursday (April 30), doing laps of his garden for the NHS. Pictures: Jewish Care/PA

Ruth Brook (left), 96, who is walking 12km over six days and Captain Tom Moore, 100 on Thursday (April 30), doing laps of his garden for the NHS. Pictures: Jewish Care/PA

Archant

A 96-year-old former NHS psychotherapist is walking two kilometres a day for charity to “help save lives” and boost care homes’ PPE in the 2.6 Challenge.

Ruth Brook, of Haverstock Hill, who spent four years during the Second World War as a RAF mechanic and 30 years in the NHS as a psychotherapist, is walking 12km over six days for the Jewish Homes Emergency Appeal.

The Belsize Parker started on April 26 and is doing her bit to help plug the fundraising gap left behind in the wake of the cancelled London Marathon.

A mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Ruth follows in the footsteps of army veteran Captain Tom Moore, 100 on Thursday, who has captured the nation’s hearts by raising more than £29 million for the NHS walking laps of his garden.

Ruth told the Ham&High: “I saw Captain Moore wandering around his garden and I said to myself it would be nice to contribute to Jewish Care and to help provide money for PPE for frontline NHS and care home staff.

“In all stages of life you have to challenge yourself and seize opportunities, and that’s even more important as you get older because it becomes increasingly difficult.

“So that’s what I’m doing. You have to push yourself and that’s fine.”

On her fundraising page, Ruth, who has another great-grandchild on the way, said: “I am 96 and at my stage in life it’s still important to make a contribution.

“I know how desperately urgent it is for the care staff in residential homes to have Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to protect the residents and staff.

“Helping to prevent the spread of the virus also means fewer people will be taken to hospital and therefore decrease the pressure on the NHS.”

As an 18-year-old, Ruth spent four years in the RAF as a flight mechanic during the Second World War despite admitting she “didn’t know what a spanner was” when she started.

She went on to work as a publisher and then as a psychotherapist including at GP practices and for Camden Psychological Services, previously based in King’s Cross.

Her daughter Sue said: “We’re really proud that Mum is raising money for care homes and vital PPE. Our Mum is pretty amazing.

“Her career has been so impressive, and the fact that she set up and leads the U3A (University of the Third Age) where a group of older people come together once a week and share the challenges of ageing with each other is wonderful.

“She has been incredibly lucky with her health and we’re very proud of her.”

To donate to Ruth’s fundraiser click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Toff’s in Muswell Hill vandalised as flowers lie outside for late owner George Georgiou

Toff's now boarded up following the attempted break-in. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Queen’s Crescent shooting: Police appeal after man in 30s shot close to community centre

Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

George Georgiou, 62. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

‘The community keeps us afloat’: Kentish Town pub invokes Blitz spirit to survive lockdown

Rose & Crown co-owner Ben Caudell (left) and the pub pre-lockdown. Picture: Rose & Crown

Most Read

Toff’s in Muswell Hill vandalised as flowers lie outside for late owner George Georgiou

Toff's now boarded up following the attempted break-in. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Queen’s Crescent shooting: Police appeal after man in 30s shot close to community centre

Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

George Georgiou, 62. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

‘The community keeps us afloat’: Kentish Town pub invokes Blitz spirit to survive lockdown

Rose & Crown co-owner Ben Caudell (left) and the pub pre-lockdown. Picture: Rose & Crown

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Commonwealth Games successes for female English boxers

England's Nicola Adams (right) on the podium after her victory over Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh in the Women's Fly (48-51kg) final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Coronavirus: The Hundred set to be ‘formally delayed’

The Grace Gates entrance to Lord's Cricket Ground

‘You have to push yourself’: 96-year-old former NHS psychotherapist walks 2km a day to boost care homes’ PPE

Ruth Brook (left), 96, who is walking 12km over six days and Captain Tom Moore, 100 on Thursday (April 30), doing laps of his garden for the NHS. Pictures: Jewish Care/PA

Album review: Bethlehem Casuals – The Tragedy Of Street Dog

Bethlehem Casuals

Camden entrepreneur launches clothes reselling site in aid of the NHS

L-R: Sally Patterson, Bella Stratton and Lucy Clumpas
Drive 24