Search

Advanced search

Obituary: From Hampstead to Africa and the Lord's Pavilion - how Hampstead GP Dr Micky Day led the way

PUBLISHED: 18:00 29 November 2019

Dr Micky Day. Picture: Jeremy Day

Dr Micky Day. Picture: Jeremy Day

Archant

A GP known to generations of Hampstead families died last month at the age of 90.

Dr Micky Day during her work as a Dr Micky Day during her work as a "flying doctor" in east Africa. Picture: Jeremy Day

Dr Jose Day, better known as Micky, led a life that covered the plains of east Africa, VD clinics in King's Cross and an Australian Ashes Team dressing room at Lord's.

She came to London from Lancashire to study medicine at the Royal Free Hospital's medical school. She met her future husband there, Michael, who she married in 1952. He was Professor of Anatomy at St Thomas's Hospital and died last year.

They then bought an old nursing home in Thurlow Road where they lived in for more than 60 years. It became a family home and a home for the practice that she built up. "In the early days, it was not unusual to find queues people stretching into the road waiting to be seen" said Jeremy.

You may also want to watch:

"Hampstead back then was very diverse and vibrant. At one point Mum would be treating the literati and glitterati and the next people who had not very much at all. To me she was Dr Hampstead."

She was a supporter of the NHS and women's rights. In the 1960s she was part of the Medical Women Federation successfully getting Abortion Law reform, and was known as a GP who would help women looking to have an abortion.

While accompanying Michael on research trips to East Africa, she started doing surgeries for the Flying Doctor service, treating people in Kenya and Tanzania.

Micky blazed a trail in cricket too. In 1981 the Australian Ashes side needed a doctor and she caused consternation as she made her way to treat Dennis Lillee in the dressing room, as women were not allowed to be in the Pavilion. Afterwards she had a long association with the MCC and Middlesex Cricket Club.

"Mum loved people." said Jeremy. "She was empathetic, perceptive and caring. If someone was in genuine need she would help and dealt with people as people, no matter who they were or what their background. She put so much into people and life that as a result she got so much out of it."

There will be an "End of Days" party at Burgh House on December 7 from 3pm to celebrate her life. All who knew her are welcome.

Most Read

Catastrophe averted as hit-TV actor Rob Delaney nearly sparks Hampstead Heath search during missing persons drill

Rob Delaney with two of his children on Hampstead Heath on Sunday afternoon, shortly after being met by London Search and Rescue volunteers on an exercise. Picture: Josh Thurston

East Finchley parents patrol streets to protect kids after spate of muggings

The junction between the High Road and Baronsmere Road in East Finchley which has been subject to an increase in muggings. Picture: Google Maps

Maida Vale pub the Warrington Hotel closed because of ‘mice and cockroach infestation’

A sign outside the Warrington Hotel in Maida Vale after it had to shut due to hygiene issues. Picture: Sean Browne

Tube antisemitism: Father abused on Northern line wants to meet woman who stepped in

Undated family handout photo of Asma Shuweikh, the woman hailed a hero for confronting a man directing anti-semitic abuse towards Jewish children on the tube. PA Photo. Issue date: Saturday November 23, 2019. Mother-of-two Asma, who confronted a man directing antisemitic abuse towards Jewish children on the London Underground, said she

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Most Read

Catastrophe averted as hit-TV actor Rob Delaney nearly sparks Hampstead Heath search during missing persons drill

Rob Delaney with two of his children on Hampstead Heath on Sunday afternoon, shortly after being met by London Search and Rescue volunteers on an exercise. Picture: Josh Thurston

East Finchley parents patrol streets to protect kids after spate of muggings

The junction between the High Road and Baronsmere Road in East Finchley which has been subject to an increase in muggings. Picture: Google Maps

Maida Vale pub the Warrington Hotel closed because of ‘mice and cockroach infestation’

A sign outside the Warrington Hotel in Maida Vale after it had to shut due to hygiene issues. Picture: Sean Browne

Tube antisemitism: Father abused on Northern line wants to meet woman who stepped in

Undated family handout photo of Asma Shuweikh, the woman hailed a hero for confronting a man directing anti-semitic abuse towards Jewish children on the tube. PA Photo. Issue date: Saturday November 23, 2019. Mother-of-two Asma, who confronted a man directing antisemitic abuse towards Jewish children on the London Underground, said she

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Unai Emery’s Arsenal tenure in numbers

Arsenal manager Unai Emery reacts during the UEFA Europa League Group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Why Arsenal must be bold in appointing Emery’s successor to avoid the same mistakes that lead to mediocrity

Arsenal manager Unai Emery reacts on the touchline during the UEFA Europa League Group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Allinson backs new Hendon signings to have an impact ahead of Blackfield & Langley clash

Wingate & Finchley boss Knight expecting extra spice against boyhood club Enfield Town

Tanasheh Abrahams of Wingate. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Five potential names to replace Emery after Arsenal sacking

Eddie Howe (left), Diego Simeone (centre) and Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists