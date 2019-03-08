Search

Former Ham&High editor to 'give away' furniture to raise cash for Belsize Park homeless man

PUBLISHED: 16:08 15 October 2019

Matthew Lewin with one of his tables. Picture: Matthew Lewin

Matthew Lewin with one of his tables. Picture: Matthew Lewin

Archant

A former Ham&High editor who has turned his hand to crafting wood rather than words, will be giving away furniture he's made to help raise money for a homeless man in Belsize Park.

Matthew Lewin who worked at this newspaper for 30 years, eventually rising to editor, has been making tables, knife blocks, clocks and benches for the past few years.

Such is his efficiency, that he now has more wares than he has space for. So he's decided to give them away in Hampstead at the end of the month, and hopes that people will donate money for them. The money will be given to Andy, a homeless man who is often seen talking to commuters near Belsize Park Tube station.

The 75-year-old, who lives in Estelle Road, has a workshop in Wood Green where he makes his products. He said: "It has been a dormant passion of mine all my life. I've always done bits and pieces, I built my kids desks and things like that."

Mr Lewin rediscovered his passion after the "writing volcano died," he told this newspaper. He left his editorship in 2000. Shortly afterwards he did a "refresher course" at Camden Working Men's College and bought a bundle of kit. He now spends up to five days a week at his workshop in Wood Green and jokes that he even enjoys it more than he did journalism.

He added: "There is a tremendous sense of achievement when you turn a piece of wood into something. It is fun."

There sale on Saturday October 27 will take place at his garage, just off Keats Grove near South End Green. It will be set-up from 11am to 4pm.

Ferme Park Road: Two men in their 50s stabbed by group of attackers in Crouch End

Ferme Park Road. Picture: Google Maps

100 Avenue Road: Proposed altered CMP could see articulated lorries in Swiss Cottage Open Space after TfL veto cranes lifting over tube entrance

100 Avenue Road

Hampstead Heath muggings: Police plan ‘covert operations’ as victims tell of trauma

Hampstead Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

TfL announces Saturday Northern line Night Tube closures in bid to tackle noise problems as RMT claims victory

Commuters pack on to a Tube train. Pictures: PA Images/Yui Mok

Liveable Crouch End: MP raises emergency services issue as community split over traffic scheme trial

Traffic at the bottom of Hornsey High Street where it meets Middle Lane. Picture: Supplied

