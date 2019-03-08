Former Ham&High editor to 'give away' furniture to raise cash for Belsize Park homeless man

A former Ham&High editor who has turned his hand to crafting wood rather than words, will be giving away furniture he's made to help raise money for a homeless man in Belsize Park.

Matthew Lewin who worked at this newspaper for 30 years, eventually rising to editor, has been making tables, knife blocks, clocks and benches for the past few years.

Such is his efficiency, that he now has more wares than he has space for. So he's decided to give them away in Hampstead at the end of the month, and hopes that people will donate money for them. The money will be given to Andy, a homeless man who is often seen talking to commuters near Belsize Park Tube station.

The 75-year-old, who lives in Estelle Road, has a workshop in Wood Green where he makes his products. He said: "It has been a dormant passion of mine all my life. I've always done bits and pieces, I built my kids desks and things like that."

Mr Lewin rediscovered his passion after the "writing volcano died," he told this newspaper. He left his editorship in 2000. Shortly afterwards he did a "refresher course" at Camden Working Men's College and bought a bundle of kit. He now spends up to five days a week at his workshop in Wood Green and jokes that he even enjoys it more than he did journalism.

He added: "There is a tremendous sense of achievement when you turn a piece of wood into something. It is fun."

There sale on Saturday October 27 will take place at his garage, just off Keats Grove near South End Green. It will be set-up from 11am to 4pm.