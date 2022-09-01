Plans submitted to redevelop Hornsey Police Station
A former police station in Crouch End could be turned into new homes under plans for a “comprehensive redevelopment” of the site.
Developer Koukan Developments has submitted an application to convert Hornsey Police Station in Tottenham Lane into housing and build two new blocks at the site to provide extra homes.
Built in 1884, the police station formed part of a complex of civic buildings including a fire station and library.
The station was sold in January last year as part of a plan by City Hall to save £8million per year for reinvestment in frontline policing.
If the redevelopment plans are approved, Hornsey Police Station will be refurbished and extended to provide six houses and four flats.
A new four-storey block to the north, in Tottenham Lane, will provide four houses and seven flats, while a new three-storey block at the corner of Harold Road and Glebe Road to the west will provide eight flats classed as affordable housing.
Although it is not a listed property itself, the police station forms the focal point of Hillfield Conservation Area, a collection of late-Victorian and Edwardian buildings in Crouch End.
It is also close to Grade 2-listed Holy Innocents Church in Tottenham Lane.
Planning documents submitted by the developer claim there will be a “low level of harm” to heritage assets, along with some heritage benefits.
The proposed development would be “car free” apart from three on-street spaces provided for people with registered disabilities and permit parking for the twelve “family-sized” three and four-bedroom homes.
Chris Boyle, director at planning agent Archanaeum, said: “We are very pleased to have submitted this scheme for planning approval.
It is the result of a year-long design process that has involved in-depth discussions with the local council and local residents.
“The scheme seeks to retain and convert the existing police station with the construction of two new-build blocks and extensive communal landscaping which will be fully accessible for all residents. The proposed scheme contains ten houses and 19 flats.”
A consultation on the proposals has been launched and is due to run until September 16.
The plans can be viewed by visiting Haringey Council’s planning portal and entering reference number HGY/2022/2116
