North London foodbank charity launches summer appeal

Food laid out in crates at a food bank in north London. - Credit: Luciana Guerra/PA

A north London charity has launched a fundraising drive to support families facing the cost-of-ling crisis over the summer holidays.

Food Bank Aid was founded in 2020 from a Highgate garage, and now operates from Finchley, distributing goods and money to foodbanks across Highgate, Finchley, Tottenham and Islington.

One in ten families are likely to use a foodbank this summer, and when the schools closed, families lost a safety net.

The charity says government initiatives do help, but that the rise in demand during the holidays means foodbanks cannot cope.

Dalia Davis, CEO of Food Bank Aid said: “I am blown away by the phenomenal generosity and dedication of our supporters. However, having met the foodbank managers and seen what is happening on the ground, I can see that over the foreseeable future we need more help."

Ringcross Community Centre Food Bank manager, and founder of The Alexander Wyllie Tower Foundation, Lindsey Wyllie said: “Without Food Bank Aid, we wouldn’t exist. Food Bank Aid helps us support the ever-growing number of families in the most extraordinary, magical way."

Help Food Bank Aid towards its £30,000 target to increase food supplies at www.justgiving.com/campaign/fbasummerholidays2022