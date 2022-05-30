Food bank hosts a donation challenge for the Queen's Jubilee
Melissa Fishman
- Credit: Food Bank Aid
Food Bank Aid, a grassroots charity based in North London, is running a special challenge in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this week.
The organisation is asking participants to donate 70 bags of food for the needy when they gather for a street party during the Jubilee.
“We are hoping lots of street parties will get involved and sign up to this easy challenge," said Food Bank Aid founder Naomi Russell.
"It's a perfect opportunity to get that feel good community feeling and really make a difference to so many people who rely on our local food banks."
Food Bank Aid is accepting all donations such as food, toiletries, and household items.
Items that are commonly needed are fresh fruit and vegetables, tinned goods, grains, spices, and long life dairy-free milk.
Food donations and deliveries are received Monday to Friday from 8am. to 5.30am to: Food Bank Aid, 2b Chaplin Sq, Great North Leisure Park, London N12 0GL.
Financial donations can be received by emailing donations@foodbankaid.org.uk for bank details.
For questions regarding donations, please contact 07732 312479