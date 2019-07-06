Search

Jester Festival: Thousands enjoy Fortune Green festival weekend as visitors able to buy councillor's jam

PUBLISHED: 14:51 09 July 2019

Jester Festival, Fortune Green 06.07.19. I love West Hampstead shirts and mugs available from West Hampstead Community Association, who were also promoting the many summer workshops they are running with the theme of up-cycling and re-cycling. Picture: Polly Hancock

Jester Festival, Fortune Green 06.07.19. I love West Hampstead shirts and mugs available from West Hampstead Community Association, who were also promoting the many summer workshops they are running with the theme of up-cycling and re-cycling. Picture: Polly Hancock

Visitors to Fortune Green's Jester Festival were presented with an unusual opportunity his weekend, the chance to buy a jar of marmalade made by Camden's Lib Dem leader Flick Rea.

Jester Festival, Fortune Green 06.07.19. Lib Dem Cake Stall, from left Cllr Flick Rae, former leader of the council Keith Moffitt, Sam Campling, cake maker Chris Hattam, and Judith Rogerson. Picture: Polly HancockJester Festival, Fortune Green 06.07.19. Lib Dem Cake Stall, from left Cllr Flick Rae, former leader of the council Keith Moffitt, Sam Campling, cake maker Chris Hattam, and Judith Rogerson. Picture: Polly Hancock

The weekend long fair saw thousands of people from West Hampstead and further afield turn out to enjoy the annual event.

Music was provided throughout the two days, while businesses, political groups and community associations took their chance to engage visitors and sell their wares. Children were able to enjoy the funfair and fairground games on Fortune Green.

However it was a rare item on sale that caught the eye; jars of marmalade made by the councillor who was first elected to Camden in 1986. Cllr Rea made them in the weeks before the festival, ready for the July weekend.

She said: "I've been making them for about 30 years for the festival. Occasionally it's Strawberry Jam instead.

"There's usually a preserve stall next to the Liberal Democrat stall, but they're not returning next year so we'll have to make more!"

The festival was also aiming to cut down on plastic when compared to previous years, to do its bit for the environment.

Cllr Rea said: "It was really a wonderful weekend, with wonderful community spirit. It's the sort of thing in Camden that we do really well.

Jester Festival in Fortune Green 06.07.19. WHeart tombola stand run by Sally Bowman (left back), raising money for a community trip to Margate, front Pam McInally. Picture: Polly HancockJester Festival in Fortune Green 06.07.19. WHeart tombola stand run by Sally Bowman (left back), raising money for a community trip to Margate, front Pam McInally. Picture: Polly Hancock

"The weather gods smiled, and many people said it was the best festival ever. I walked away on Sunday night thinking that this is what community is all about in Camden. It's West Hampstead at its best."

She also paid tribute to the council's events, and parks service at Monday's full council meeting.

