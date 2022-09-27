Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
South End Green primary school submits building application

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:14 PM September 27, 2022
Fleet Primary School

Fleet Primary School, in South End Green - Credit: Google

A South End Green primary school hopes to build a new facility to support special needs pupils.

Fleet Primary School, in Fleet Road, has submitted an application to build a single-storey outbuilding facing Agincourt Road to provide "intervention and sensory space". 

Access to the proposed development is via the school yard. 

The application states: "The building is of lightweight construction and does not contribute to any overlooking or overshadowing issues with the residential neighbour."

The "pod" will be covered by natural timber wood cladding to give it a "natural, warm and soft presence which is a direct response to the trees and natural planting on site and to allowing the pod to sit seamlessly within the school setting".

The application has received one objection saying it "is not clear why part of the existing playground needs to be taken up, removing this as an asset for the existing school" and raising the impact "on the whole of South End Green for the duration of this build".

Fleet Primary School declined to comment.
 

