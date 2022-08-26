Police launch probe after man hospitalised in West Hampstead flat fire
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
Police have launched an investigation after a man was hospitalised when a fire broke out in his first-floor flat in West Hampstead.
Crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued the man from the flat in Netherwood Street, and he was rushed to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called just after 2.30am on August 25, and 15 firefighters had the fire under control within an hour.
Half of a four-roomed flat was damaged.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.
A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesperson said: “On arrival, firefighters could see the fire visible behind the window to the rear of the flat.
"They entered the property and quickly located and rescued a person in the bedroom.
“This incident is a reminder of just how important it is to have working smoke alarms in your home.
"There were no smoke alarms fitted in the property.
"Smoke alarms give the earliest possible warning when a fire starts.
"We encourage everyone to have smoke alarms fitted in every room where a fire could start, plus a heat alarm in the kitchen.”