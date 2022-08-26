E-bike warning after five rescued from second floor flat fire

Frampton Street, where a fire broke out in a second floor flat because of an e-bike charger - Credit: Google

London Fire Brigade (LFB) has issued a further e-bike safety warning after five people were rescued after a fire broke out in a second floor flat off Lisson Grove.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued five people via an internal staircase from the property in Frampton Street, near St John's Wood, after they were called just before 2am on Friday (August 26).

A man was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

Half of the flat was damaged by the fire, which crews brought under control within two hours.

Firefighters believe the fire was accidental, and caused by a lithium-ion battery for an e-bike.

A LFB spokesperson said: “It’s incredibly concerning we are continuing to see a rise in incidents involving e-bikes and e-scooters.

“When these batteries and chargers fail, they do so with ferocity and because the fires develop so rapidly the situation can quickly become incredibly serious."

They added: “Lithium-ion batteries are susceptible to failure if incorrect chargers are used and there is a significant risk posed by e-bikes which have been converted.

"We are predominantly seeing fires in ones which have been purchased from online marketplaces and batteries which have been sourced on the internet, which may not meet the correct safety standards.

“We would also suggest people try not to charge them when they are asleep, so that if there is an issue they can react quickly.”

The LFB has advised it is best to store and charge e-bikes and e-scooters in a safe location if possible, like a shed or garage, and if they have to be stored inside, to make sure there is smoke detection fitted and that any escape routes are not obstructed.

Those unable to do this are urged to follow the LFB's advice on how to charge them safely, and to ensure all occupants are aware of what to do in the event of a fire.

The correct charger for the product should always be used, and it is best to buy an official one from a reputable seller.

Batteries can get warm during use and should be allowed to cool down before attempting to re-charge as they could otherwise be more susceptible to failure.